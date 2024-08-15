SanDisk’s metal 1TB Luxe flash drive has it all with 400MB/s speeds, USB-A, and Type-C at $85 (Reg. $120)

Over at Amazon you can currently score the SanDisk 1TB Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB-C Flash Drive for $84.99 shipped. For comparison, this usually sells for $120, so this deal takes $35 off what you would generally have to spend. With 29% in savings now up for grabs, we’re witnessing at a substantial discount that isn’t very common for flash drives. You’re looking at a new low for this speedy model with 400MB/s transfer speeds. You can learn more about this drive down below.

Wield both USB-A and Type-C with this versatile flash drive from SanDisk. Not only does it deliver both ports, you’ll also find a 1TB capacity. In terms of build quality, SanDisk doesn’t skimp here either, with metal used instead of plastic like you’ll find with many competing solutions. Finally, when it comes to data transfer speeds you’ll be pleased to know that this model tops out at up to 400MB/s, which is impressive for a flash drive that comes pretty close to some 550MB/s portable SSDs that are quite a bit larger than this.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Luxe Flash Drive features:

The all-metal casing, 2-in-1 flash drive with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector.

Seamlessly move content between your USB Type-C smartphone, tablet and Mac and USB Type-A computer(2) | (2)Mobile device requires USB Type-C port and On-The-Go (OTG) support. See official SanDisk website for list of compatible devices.

High-performance USB 3.2 Gen 1 drive with up to 400MB/s ultra-fast read speeds (1 MB/s = 1 million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors. USB Type-C port with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support required.)

