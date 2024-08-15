Anker’s new A30i wireless noise cancelling earbuds with 24-hr. battery drop back to $30 low (40% off)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront has now brought back all-time low pricing on one of its latest wireless earbuds releases with the new Soundcore A30i noise cancelling set back down at $29.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35 and be sure to clip the 40% on-page coupon. You’re looking at a regularly $50 set of buds that are now 40% off in all four color options. Landing with a somewhat unique lipstick-style case, these buds deliver some serious value and an interesting look at a price like this.

Firstly, the new Anker Soundcore A30i deliver onboard noise cancellation action that can block out noise up to 46dB using adaptive algorithms that will “smartly auto-adjust to a suitable level” depending on where you are.

There’s a 3D surround sound effect and an AI-enhanced call enhancer, while the Bluetooth 5.4 multipoint connection lets you quickly flip back and forth between two audio sources at a time. You’ll also land up to 24 hours of battery life here.

All this comes neatly packed into the relatively compact rectangular lipstick-sized case you see in the imagery above.

Anker Soundcore A30i wireless earbuds feature:

On-the-Go Design: Featuring a chic lipstick-shaped case that’s all about making a statement, soundcore A30i makes style and comfort a priority. Tiny, lightweight earbuds are ergonomically designed for an optimal fit, while feeling virtually weightless.

Strong and Smart Noise Cancelling: soundcore A30i noise canclling earbuds block out noise up to 46dB. Using adaptive algorithms, A30i detects external sound and smartly auto-adjusts to a suitable level of noise cancelling perfect for you.

Clear Sound with 3D Surround Sound Effect: soundcore A30i features composite diaphragms so you can enjoy clear and well-balanced sound. Access the soundcore app to activate the 3D surround sound effect for a more immersive audio experience.

AI-Enhanced Clear Calls: Experience clear calls anywhere you go with 4 mics built into the wireless earbuds, alongside an AI algorithm trained to pick up your voice with precision.

