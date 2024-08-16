Add the EGO Power+ 10-inch pole saw attachment to your 56V power head arsenal at $100 (Save $49), more

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Pole Saw Attachment for $100.48 shipped. Normally priced at $149, after 2023 saw very few discounts and only dropped costs as low as $127, 2024 has seen an uptick in price cuts that has it at much more affordable rates. It kept above $129 for the first few months until June saw it drop in several increments all the way down to the new $94 low, and today we’re getting the third-lowest price that still shaves $49 off its tag. All-in-all, this is a solid opportunity for anyone who already owns the 56V power head and wants to expand their attachment arsenal.

As I mentioned before, this pole saw attachment goes right along with your existing 56V power head (either the PH1400 model or the PH1420 carbon fiber model) as well as the EP7500 extension pole too – all for a versatile equipment setup with tons of more options in the ecosystem that you can browse through here. It sports a 10-inch bar and chain with a narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars, as well as an automatic lubrication system that keeps things running until you’ve completed the job at hand. It makes sense that it carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating to help protect it should unexpected weather roll in while you’re working, and the convenience of switching out the different heads definitely makes it a more manageable system rather than needing individual tools with individual motors for each particular job (especially for landscaping businesses).

You can also find a 3-piece kit for this system – with the power head alongside a string trimmer attachment and an edger attachment at $449 at the moment, and it comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger which is hard to find included on Amazon.

Be sure to check out the complete lineup of interchangeable attachments here. You’ll find other useful electric lawncare solutions at discounted rates collected together in our Green Deals hub too, like the $1,001 markdown on the Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower that tackles up to 2 acres on a single charge, with three included dual-port turbo chargers to get the six 5.0Ah batteries back to full in around 45 minutes.

EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment features:

Compatible with EGO POWER+ Multi-Head System Power Heads (PH1400, PH1420) and Extension Pole (EP7500), available separately

Includes one 10-inch bar and chain

Narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars

Automatic lubrication system

IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction

5-year tool warranty

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!