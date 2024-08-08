Greenworks’ 80V 42-inch electric zero-turn riding mower hits best price in months at $1,001 off

Amazon is once again offering major savings on the Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower now at $4,999 shipped. Normally fetching $6,000, it has spent most of 2024 sitting at or between its MSRP and $5,500. We’ve only seen this model with 5.0Ah batteries fall lower once before during Christmas sales when it hit the $4,266 low. It’s been quiet for the last few months sitting at its full price, with today’s deal coming in to shake off the stagnation as a $1,001 markdown that returns costs to the second-lowest price we have tracked and the lowest of 2024 so far.

This 80V zero-turn riding mower is Greenworks’ most comprehensive mowing solution to roll out of the brand’s garages to date, designed to tackle up to 2 acres of land on a single charge thanks to the six 5.0Ah batteries (an upgrade from its earlier 60V model/package that handled 1.5 acres with 4.0Ah batteries). It arrives sporting an 80V TRUBRUSHLESS motor (a 24 horse-power gas motor equivalent), housed within the 42-inch reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck.

The high-back padded seat with back support offers comfort as you ride atop, with controls to adjust the mower’s cutting height between a minimum of 1-1/2 inches to a maximum of 4-1/2 inches. You’ll also be getting three dual-port turbo chargers to ensure faster collective charging in 45 minutes so you’re not waiting around all day – plus, you can also upgrade this mower further with the Greenworks 42-inch Bin Bagger Accessory for $600, a dual-bin with a 6 bushel capacity that goes along with any of the Crossover series mowers.

You’ll find a one-day discount on Worx’s 22-inch Power Share Cordless Electric Hedge Trimmer that is sitting $10 above its all-time low from 2023 for the rest of the day. There’s also DEWALT’s 10-inch Table Saw that is currently $100 off at its third-lowest price after spending most of summer at much higher rates, as well as the brand’s 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver kit that’s still sitting at its new all-time lowest price. You’ll find more power tools like these in our home goods hub, while you can find larger electric equipment to replace the gas-guzzling and fume-belching models in our Green Deals hub.

Greenworks CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Zero-Turn Mower features:

80V TRUBRUSHLESS Motor – 2 x more torque, more power, longer runtimes, quiet operation, and extended motor life Up To 2 Acre – mow up to 2 acres with the included (6) 80V 5.0Ah high-capacity batteries

42” Deck Size – reinforced 12-gauge steel cutting deck Up To 8 MPH Cutting Speed – handles hills up to 15° Slope

High Intensity LED Headlights – for enhanced visibility mowing at dawn or dusk Premium High-Back Padded Seat – with back-support and foldable arm rests

Integrated Cargo Bed – haul up to 200 lbs. of mulch, soil, and more Smart G Connect App and 4G/GPS – Check the status and location of your unit in real time

Battery Powers 75+ 80V Products – one battery to mow, blow, cut, trim, cultivate, and more!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!