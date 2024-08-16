Anker’s Motion Boom Bluetooth speaker with USB-C charging can float on water for $70 (Reg. $100)

Right now the official Anker storefront at Amazon is offering its Soundcore Motion Boom 30W Bluetooth Speaker for $69.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d usually wind up shelling out $100 for this speaker. Today’s deal takes $30 off and marks a return to the second-best price we’ve tracked. It’s worth noting that while we did see it drop to $50 once, that may have been a mistake because the deal from a couple years ago only lasted for an hour and it hasn’t been back since. Learn more about this Anker Bluetooth speaker in the details below.

Outfitted with 30W of power and titanium diaphragms, this speaker is ready to crank out your favorite tunes, podcasts, and more with “noticeably higher clarity.” A built-in handle makes it easy to carry from one place to the next. It’s ready to take a dip as well, with a IPX7 waterproof rating that pairs very nicely with its ability to float on water. In terms of battery, you can anticipate 24 hours of audio between charges. When it does need refueled, a USB-C port comes to the rescue, ensuring you won’t need to carry an outdated cable around with you.

Now if you’d rather keep your tunes to yourself, headphones are a great way to go. And it just so happens that the first deal has arrived on the new Beats Studio Pro Kim K headphones with 2 years of AppleCare+ at $300. And if you’d rather go with Sony, there’s still time to snag its XM4 ANC Headphones at $198.

Anker Soundcore Motion Boom 30W Bluetooth Speaker features:

Extreme Outdoor Sound: Make a statement with Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker—press play and experience huge stereo sound that’s distortion-free, even at high volumes.

100% Pure Titanium: Motion Boom’s drivers have pure titanium diaphragms to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz for sound that has noticeably higher clarity.

IPX7 Waterproof and Floats: Don’t freak out if Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker goes for a dip! It’s fully waterproof and floats on water.

24-Hour Playtime: Motion Boom waterproof bluetooth speaker delivers up to 24 hours of playtime from a single charge to keep the music playing on camping weekends, days at the beach, boat trips, and more.

