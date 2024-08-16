Anker’s new SOLIX C300 DC and AC power bank/stations debut with pre-order discounts starting from $150

Anker SOLIX is a favorite around here at 9to5Toys, and the brand is debuting two new personal backup power solutions that build upon the successes of its predecessors like the PowerCore Reserve. Officially arriving to market in two weeks, the new C300 DC/C300 power bank/stations are an ultra-portable unit that boasts first-time double charging, faster charging speeds, and even newly added output ports for expanded versatility. Head below to learn about these two new models.

‘Massive charge for all, on the fly’

Starting off with the C300 DC model, its compact unit houses a 90,000mAh 288Wh LiFePO4 battery and provides a total power output up to 300W. The brand is positioning this device as one of the smallest portable options under its flag, weighing in at 6.18 pounds, which is still heavy enough to feel some weight (think standard bowling ball) – and like the PowerCore Reserve model, this one also comes with an optional strap to hang it off your shoulder, if you’re not stowing it away inside a bag.

This new power station also boasts a feature that has not yet been seen with the company’s portable power stations until now – using its two bidirectional 140W USB-C ports together for boosted recharging speeds up to 280W. Aside from the USB ports, it can also be charged via a 100W solar panel in 3.2 hours. For charging your other devices from this device, there are seven ports to cover your needs: four USB-C ports (a 15W port, a 100W port, and the two 140W ports), two 12W USB-A ports, and a 120W auxiliary/car port compatible with the DC plugs on battery-powered appliances like electric coolers, for example.

Like the PowerCore Reserve, the C300 DC also features a integrated pop-up LED light that offers three different levels of brightness to double as a casual camping lantern or an emergency light source. It has a built-in display that gives you readouts of the power levels being drawn out by your connected devices, as well as remaining battery levels – which you can also monitor through Anker’s companion app via your smartphone when connected over Bluetooth.

Now with its counterpart, the C300 model, Anker is delivering an AC-focused version of the power bank/station that shares some similarities, but still has some key differences too. First, this AC model clocks in three pounds heavier with twice the output power of its sibling at 600W. It’s been given three AC output ports to expand its coverage to alternate devices and even small appliances, while still able to handle personal devices with its three USB-C ports (two of them being 140W ports), only one USB-A port, and a 120W auxiliary/car port.

This model doesn’t offer the same dual-USB recharging capabilities as the above model, but can instead be plugged into any standard outlet to provide similar charging speeds. The pop-up light has also been replaced here with an integrated carrying handle up top (with the same optional carrying strap too), and given a built-in light bar that is positioned horizontally above its display.

The Anker SOLIX C300 DC and AC models release August 28

Both the C300 DC and the C300 AC models will be available through its Anker’s site and its Amazon storefront on August 28, 2024, with the DC model launching at $199.99 shipped and the AC model launching at $249.99 shipped. There will be an early-bird discount for those who pre-order ahead of August 27 direct from Anker’s site, according to the company, which will drop costs to $149.99 for the DC and $189.99 for the AC, though it does not appear to be live just yet. We will update you as more information becomes available to us.

