ASUS ROG Ally gaming handheld is down to $380 low ($120 off), Z1 Extreme model at $500

Amazon is now offering ASUS’ ROG Ally gaming handheld for $379.99 shipped. This Windows gaming handheld with a $500 price tag has mostly been fetching $399 since our previous mention from April. Today’s deal shaves $120 off its list price, knocking it down to one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Best Buy is matching Amazon’s price today for the base variant, while also bundling a free Ally travel case. The variant with a slightly more powerful Z1 Extreme processor is also down to $500 at Best Buy with a $150 discount on its $650 price tag. While this isn’t the new ROG Ally X handheld, I’d say it’s still a solid handheld, especially at today’s discounted price which makes it one of the most affordable Windows gaming handhelds out there right now.

The ROG Ally variant discounted today comes with an AMD Ryzen Z1 processor, along with 16GB of LPDDR5 6400 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage space. It comes with a 7-inch 1080p display backed by Dolby Atmos audio. Unlike Steam Deck OLED, this gaming handheld runs Windows 11 operating system, meaning it is ready to support titles on Steam, Epic Games Launcher, Xbox Game Pass, and more. It comes in white and has built-in dual fans, dust filters, and heat pipes that work together to keep its operating temperatures low.

If you want a handheld gaming console just for cloud gaming, then consider checking out Logitech’s G Cloud handheld that’s down to $260 from its usual price of $300.

ASUS ROG Ally features:

Play your way with the ROG Ally gaming handheld. Access any game that runs on Windows across all game platforms, including Steam, GOG, Xbox Game Pass, cloud gaming services, Android apps and more. Play anywhere, anytime, using handheld mode or by connecting the Ally to a TV and linking multiple controllers to play with friends.

