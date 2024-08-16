Joseph Joseph innovates again with its 3-piece Nest chopping board set at $20 (Best in years, 33% off)

Over at Amazon you can currently find the Joseph Joseph 3-piece Nest Chop Set for $19.99 Prime shipped. Don’t have Prime? No problem, just check out with $35 or more in your cart to dodge shipping fees. Right out of the gate I want to call out that this is the best price we’ve tracked in years. When it sees price drops, we usually find it between $24 and $27. Today’s deal beats those numbers by quite a bit, leaving 33% in savings up for grabs. Learn more about these space-saving kitchen accessories down below.

When cooking at home, I almost always have to get out a cutting board. Since it’s such a popular kitchen accessory, Joseph Joseph went ahead and made an innovative design with this nesting set. On one end you’ll find curved edges that allow each cutting board to stand upright, nest inside each other, and even act as a funnel when you wind up scraping diced veggies and the like into a pan.

While you’re at it, why not use some of today’s savings towards the discounted Chefman Everything Maker & Pizza Oven at $40? It’s currently 33% off, and aims to make everyday meals even easier to make. And if you want to enjoy your meal outside this fall, you can keep yourself warm with East Oak’s 50,000 BTU patio heater at $131 shipped.

Joseph Joseph 3-piece Nest Chop Set features:

Boards fit neatly together for organized storage

Easy-pour ends guide chopped food into a pan

Knife-friendly textured cutting surfaces

Non-slip base

Dishwasher safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!