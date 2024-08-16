Prime members can score six Matter-enabled RGB smart bulbs at $33 shipped ($5.50 each)

Drop by Amazon to find the official Linkind storefront offering Prime members a 6-pack of its Matter RGBTW Smart Bulbs for $33.29 shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. This bundle generally sells for an already-affordable price of $43. Thanks to the discounts mentioned above, you’re looking 23% off that to bring the price down to just $5.50 each. This marks a new low for this listing, and is about as good as it gets for Matter-enabled smart bulbs. Continue reading to learn more about these bulbs from Linkind.

Each one of these bulbs emits 800 lumens of brightness and requires just 9W of energy to operate. I’m using similar Linkind bulbs in my office right now (review here) and love that I can choose from millions of colors and dial in the perfect look for my space while using the Apple Home app. This package comes with six bulbs, leaving you with enough to upgrade a couple of rooms and still have some extras on hand.

The Apple Home-ready deals are plentiful today with Level’s Lock+ Connect smart lock at $130 off alongside TP-Link’s dual outdoor smart plug with Matter at $18. If either of these look good to you, act fast, because the deals are set to expire at the end of the day today. For more deals like these, hop over to our dedicated smart home guide.

Linkind Matter RGBTW Smart Bulbs features:

With Matter, Skip the step of downloading and registering multiple manufacturers’ apps every time you buy a new device. Instead, head straight to certified smart home platforms like Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, or AiDot to control all your Matter devices. (Tips: Only supports 2.4GHz WiFi and IPv6 routers, not compatible with 5GHz)

Linkind smart light bulbs have millions of colors, from warm white to cool white (1800K-6500K), and multi-dynamic scenes, that change your mood, including romantic dates, happy parties, quiet reading, etc. When your phone microphone senses sound, our wifi smart bulb will dance with the sound/music.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!