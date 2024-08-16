Prevent drops and prop up your iPhone anywhere with LISEN’s metal MagSafe grip at $8.50 (Reg. $14)

The official LISEN storefront over at Amazon is now offering its MagSafe Phone Grip & Stand for $8.49 Prime shipped. If you don’t have a Prime subscription, remember that you can dodge shipping fees by checking out with $35 or more in your cart. Usually sold for $14, you’re looking at a substantial 39% discount compared to the typical price. That swipes more than $5 off and comes within $0.50 of the all-time low. Learn more about this metal phone grip and stand down below.

Larger iPhones over the years has lead to beautiful displays, long-lasting batteries, and more. Gripability is an area that has suffered, however. That’s one way that LISEN’s grip is here to save the day. It snaps onto the back of an iPhone using MagSafe, and then gives you an easy way to help ensure your device doesn’t slip out of your hands. This metal accessory also functions as a stand, too. It has a wide range of motion, allowing you to quickly dial in your ideal viewing angle.

Take a different route with ESR’s MagSafe kickstand wallet. It’s currently on sale from $33 and features support for Apple Find My. You’ll also find a finger loop around back to give you something like you’ll find on the phone grip above. Finally, don’t forget to scope out our coverage of Belkin’s new BoostCharge MagSafe with Qi2 charging to iPhone.

LISEN MagSafe Phone Grip & Stand features:

Powerful Magnets & Enhanced Security – Discover LISEN phone ring holder upgraded permanent magnets – boasting 20 precision-engineered magnets, these offer enhanced precision, superior corrosion resistance, and magnetic strength. With a magnetic force of up to 2.2 pounds, your phone will be held securely, ensuring it never drops during use

Perfect Companions for iPhone 15 14 13 12 – This for MagSafe cell phone ring holder can be directly attached to iPhone 15/14/13/12 series or for MagSafe magnetic protective cases. If you are using a regular phone case or a other phone, such as iPhone 11, Samsung, it is recommended to use a circular magnetic for MagSafe ring to enhance magnetic stability

