MOD Bikes’ new Berlin Step-Thru 3 commuter e-bike debuts for pre-order at $2,299

MOD Bikes’ Back to School sale is seeing up to $1,000 off discounts on the brand’s stylish e-bikes and will be ending tonight. We’re seeing the brand’s Groove 1 Utility e-bike riding the largest price cut at its $1,499 clearance rate once again as the company makes way for the newer models on the horizon, as well as my personal favorite, the unique Easy 3 Cruiser e-bike that also has side car attachment options. But I wanted to spotlight the newest model among the lineup, the Berlin Step-Thru 3 Commuter e-bike for $2,299 shipped. Listed normally for $2,499 once it begins shipping out in September, this is the very first per-order discount that we have seen on this new model, with the brand’s previous summer sale clearing out its second-generation predecessor over the entire month of July.

The new Berlin Step-Thru 3 e-bike arrives with the obvious frame changeup from its older high-step model to this new step-thru design. It comes equipped with a MOD DRIVE 750W (Peaking at 1,000W) geared hub motor that is supported by the removable 615Wh battery and five levels of programmable pedal assistance monitored by a torque sensor (+throttle too). This is quite the powerful setup – as most the other models under the brand’s flag are too – with the bike delivering top speeds of 28 MPH and a travel distance of 45 miles on a single charge that can be bumped up near 100 miles with the purchase of the Dual MOD Battery kit.

It also comes with a nice lineup of features as well, like the hydraulic brakes, a wide saddle with a suspension seat post alongside front suspension, a Shimano ALTUS 7-speed derailleur, multi-terrain tires, a wide beam LED headlight, and an integrated taillight with braking functionality. You’ll also find the added features of a rear cargo rack that snaps/locks right on, fenders over both wheels, and an upgraded S3 Smart Color Display with a USB-A port to charge your phone as you ride along.

