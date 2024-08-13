Lectric’s Back to School sale shifts to higher gear with up to $727 off e-bike bundles from $799 – plus, 40% off accessories

Lectric’s Back to School sale is kicking into higher gears for the next week, taking up to $727 off e-bike bundles alongside short-term 40% off accessory discounts and even a 25% off discount on the company’s e-bike backpack. We’re seeing the addition of the new XPress commuter e-bikes that are now shipping out – be sure to keep an eye out for our upcoming hands-on review for this new model. The biggest chances to save though, are on the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and its counterpart XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also at $1,399 shipped – both of which come with $727 in free gear. As a quick reminder (cause I know most of you are probably aware by now), this brand’s e-bikes are kept at their MSRPs with the savings coming from the bundled packages that come along with your purchase. You’ll be getting a rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, and an Elite headlight – but what makes this deal so good is the inclusion of the extra battery that doubles its travel range. You can learn more below or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

With the XPeak e-bikes you have two color options that go right along with their designs, either the black high-step model or the white step-thru model, both of which share the same specs. Their slick yet stocky frames house a removable 48V battery with a 750W (1,310W peak) rear hub-motor and five levels of pedal assistance that help the rider up to a 28 MPH top speed for up to 55 miles (which is doubled thanks to the extra battery).

There’s also a nice array of features worth mentioning too, including the 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires, hydraulic mineral oil brakes, a 7-gear Shimano derailleur, removable pedals, a thru axle wheel attachment system for tool-free installations, kickstand, a hidden cable routing system, plenty of mounting points for add-ons, and an IP65 water-and-dust-resistant LCD display for real-time performance data.

XP 3.0 Long-Range e-bikes with $647 in free accessories

XPedition Cargo e-bikes with $306 and $187 in free accessories

Dual Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 150-mile range: $1,699 (Reg. $2,005)

(Reg. $2,005) Single Battery White e-bike, 28 MPH for 75-mile range: $1,399 (Reg. $1,586)

The Lectric ONE e-bike with $269 in free accessories

The Lectric ONE Long-Range e-bike, 28 MPH for up to 75-mile range: $2,199 (Reg. $2,468)

XPress 750 Commuter e-bikes with $217 in free accessories

XP Trike with $216 in free accessories

Electric XP Trike, 14 MPH for up to 60-mile range: $1,499 (Reg. $1,715)

XP 3.0 Standard e-bikes with $129 in free accessories

XP 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 ($1,128)

($1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 Black e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

(Reg. $1,128) XP Step-Thru 3.0 White e-bike, 20 to 28 MPH for 45-mile range: $999 (Reg. $1,128)

Lectric Accessory discounts (Through August 15)

Keep in mind that there is also Lectric’s newest XP Lite 2.0 e-bikes and all their colorways too, which are slated to begin shipping September 16, 2024 now and start from $799 with up to $246 in free gear too. Be sure to check out the other e-bike sales – some of which will be ending in the next few days, like Rad Power’s latest sale that ends tomorrow and is currently offering the RadCity 5 Plus Commuter e-bike with an extra semi-integrated battery for 100+ travel miles. You’ll find many more chances to get affordable commuting solutions in our Green Deals hub, as well as last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup that not only has all these e-bike deals but a bunch of non-EV deals too.

Lectric XPeak Off-Road e-bike features:

Escape the ordinary with the Lectric XPeak. It’s an all-terrain eBike equipped to take you off-road and encourage you into the unknown. This ride has been tested to the most aggressive safety standard for mountain eBikes (eMTB) – meaning that it’s durable and well-able to take on even the most rugged of terrains. Explore beyond your neighborhood with 26” fat tires, a 1310W peak motor, and a trail-ready RST Renegade suspension front fork to smooth out the ride ahead.

