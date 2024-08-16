Satechi’s Mac mini/Studio Hub & Stand with SSD enclosure hits one of its best prices at $70 (30% off)

We have seen Satechi’s wonderful Mac mini/Studio Stand & Hub with the NVMe SSD enclosure at $80 a few times this year, but Satechi is now offering one of the best prices ever. On the brand’s official site, applying code MINI30 will knock the price down to $69.99 shipped. That’s a straight up 30% price drop from the regular $100 price tag and the lowest price we can find. Now back up to the full $100 at Amazon, this undercuts just about every deal we have tracked this year by an additional $10 on one of the absolute best accessories for just about any Mac Mini M1/M2/M2 Pro or Mac Studio setup.

We have raved about the Mac mini/Studio Stand & Hub many a times. It is simply one of the best, most aesthetically pleasing, and useful accessories anywhere for Apple’s mini headless Macs. It looks like something that was designed in Cupertino if you ask me.

It neatly slides beneath your machine, acting as a sort of stand that also happens to elegantly add a 10Gb/s USB-C data port, three USB-A data ports, micro/SD card readers, and a 3.5mm audio jack to your rig.

But this is the latest model that includes an NVMe SSD enclosure as well. Once you pop a drive inside, it’s almost like adding more internal storage to your Mac without ever opening up or paying Apple to upgrade it.

Expand your connectivity options over a single cable with the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac Mini/Studio with NVMe SSD Enclosure. Designed to complement Mac Mini and Mac Studio, this compact yet powerful hub adds a plethora of connections to your setup and an upgraded internal SSD enclosure

Satechi Mac Mini Hub & Stand features:

Internal Storage Expansion – Maximize your Mac Mini’s capabilities with a revolutionary USB C hub designed to support M.2 SSDs (NVMe PCIe/NGFF SATA). Enjoy lightning-fast data access with speeds up to 10Gbps and compatibility with 2242, 2260, and 2280 SSD allowing you to effortlessly expand your storage capacity. Please note: SSD is not included.

6-in-1 Expansion Ports – Experience a versatile docking station – featuring a high-speed USB C data port (10Gbps), two USB-A ports (5Gbps), a high-speed USB-A port (10Gbps), Micro/SD Card Readers (up to 104 Mbps), and a 3.5mm headphone jack port. This array of connections ensures easy access to all your essential peripherals in one streamlined device.

Optimized Cooling – Keep your Mac Mini running smoothly with built-in air vents that promote effective temperature regulation and airflow. Maintain optimal performance while utilizing multiple connected devices.

