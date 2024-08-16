Score ROCCAT’s Kone Pro lightweight gaming mouse and Sense Core mousepad combo at $20 (63% off)

We are now tracking a deal that gets you ROCCAT’s Kone Pro Lightweight gaming mouse and Sense Core mousepad for just $19.99 at Woot. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. You are essentially looking at $35 in savings on a $55 combo that sets you up for gaming. This is a solid deal considering just the Kone Pro mouse itself is currently fetching $24 on Amazon from a third-party seller. The Sense Core mousepad from the same seller would you set you back an additional $12. Head below for more details of these peripherals to see if you want to grab this combo deal for your your battlestation.

The ROCCAT Kone Pro is a multi-button gaming mouse, featuring an Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor that’s known to be reliable. It’s a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs 66g, and it has a translucent plastic honeycomb shell with shine-through RGB lighting. This wired gaming mouse comes with ROCCAT’s Titan optical switches that are rated for 100 million clicks, and you also get an aluminum scroll wheel. Other highlights of the Kone Pro gaming mouse include heat-treated pure PTFE glides, and a braided USB-C cable, among other things. The Sense Core mousepad, on the other hand, is a control type mousepad featuring a micro-weave cloth surface and a durable non-slip rubber base. It’s a fairly small and square-shaped mousepad that’s suitable for a desk with limited space.

If you are looking for some alternatives, check out Logitech’s new G309 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse at $72, down from its usual price of $80.

ROCCAT Kone Pro Lightweight gaming mouse features:

AN ICONIC SHAPE, PERFECTED – Refined to perfection over hours of anthropometric research, the Kone Pro’s ergonomic shape and light weight of 66g offers superior comfort for any hand size or grip style

ROCCAT BIONIC SHELL – The solid, lightweight honeycomb shell with a translucent fade on the main clicks, provides the perfect showcase for vivid AIMO 16.8 million color RGB lighting

TITAN SWITCH OPTICAL – Faster than any mechanical switch, the Titan Switch Optical provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, and speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision

ROCCAT OWL-EYE OPTICAL SENSOR- Experience smooth, precise tracking thanks to the world-leading Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor

PHANTOMFLEX CABLE- Enjoy a near-wireless experience with the PhantomFlex cable; Flexible and light, it virtually disappears during use to the point that you won’t even know it’s there

