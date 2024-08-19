Add the EGO Power+ 10-inch pole saw attachment to your 56V power head arsenal at $98 (Save $51), more

Reinette LeJeune -
AmazonHome GoodsGreen DealsEGO
$51 off $98

Update: Amazon has dropped the price further on this 10-inch pole saw attachment to $98.38 shipped.

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 10-Inch Pole Saw Attachment for $100.48 shipped. Normally priced at $149, after 2023 saw very few discounts and only dropped costs as low as $127, 2024 has seen an uptick in price cuts that has it at much more affordable rates. It kept above $129 for the first few months until June saw it drop in several increments all the way down to the new $94 low, and today we’re getting the third-lowest price that still shaves $49 off its tag. All-in-all, this is a solid opportunity for anyone who already owns the 56V power head and wants to expand their attachment arsenal.

As I mentioned before, this pole saw attachment goes right along with your existing 56V power head (either the PH1400 model or the PH1420 carbon fiber model) as well as the EP7500 extension pole too – all for a versatile equipment setup with tons of more options in the ecosystem that you can browse through here. It sports a 10-inch bar and chain with a narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars, as well as an automatic lubrication system that keeps things running until you’ve completed the job at hand. It makes sense that it carries an IPX4 water-resistant rating to help protect it should unexpected weather roll in while you’re working, and the convenience of switching out the different heads definitely makes it a more manageable system rather than needing individual tools with individual motors for each particular job (especially for landscaping businesses).

You can also find a 3-piece kit for this system – with the power head alongside a string trimmer attachment and an edger attachment at $449 at the moment, and it comes with a 5.0Ah battery and charger which is hard to find included on Amazon.

Be sure to check out the complete lineup of interchangeable attachments here. You’ll find other useful electric lawncare solutions at discounted rates collected together in our Green Deals hub too, like the $1,001 markdown on the Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower that tackles up to 2 acres on a single charge, with three included dual-port turbo chargers to get the six 5.0Ah batteries back to full in around 45 minutes.

EGO Power+ 10-inch Pole Saw Attachment features:

  • Compatible with EGO POWER+ Multi-Head System Power Heads (PH1400, PH1420) and Extension Pole (EP7500), available separately
  • Includes one 10-inch bar and chain
  • Narrow-kerf sprocket nose and double guard bars
  • Automatic lubrication system
  • IPX4-rated weather-resistant construction
  • 5-year tool warranty

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Green Deals EGO

About the Author

Reinette LeJeune

Trade in gas-guzzlers for Greenworks’ 40V 21-inch...
Bring home this regularly $80 6-gallon Stanley wet/dry ...
9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs a...
Don’t miss this 6-in-1 Baseus USB-C surge protect...
Android game and app price drops: Psychofunk, Endurance...
It’s hard to beat this aluminum rotating MagSafe desk...
Get ready to finally get a look inside the official new...
Samsung’s brand new 160MB/s 1TB EVO Select microS...
Load more...
Show More Comments