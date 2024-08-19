Amazon knocks $350 off the 512GB M2 MacBook Air at $849 (All-time low)

Update: While we are now tracking all-time lows on the M3 models, Amazon just kicked off a Lightning deal on the 512GB M2 MacBook Air that drops it down to $849 shipped. The base model sells for $799 at $200 right now, but the 512GB is a regularly $1,199 machine that is now $350 off for a limited time. Detials below in the original post.

Amazon has decided to get aggressive with pricing on the now previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air – you can score one back down at the $799 shipped all-time low. This machine originally debuted at $1,199, and you can now score the 2022 release at $400 less. While it has more regularly been sitting in the $999 range since the release of the newer M3 models (currently starting at $899, or $200 off), this marks the return of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a wonderful back to school machine.

It is just one-generation back and the M3 models are still relatively new, so it will remain a relevant machine for some time to come and is compatible with the debut of Apple Intelligence features and the new macOS update this fall.

While we are tracking some solid $200 price drops on the newer 15-inch M3 models right now, including both 8GB and 16GB configurations, you’re going to have to fork over at least $300 more for one of those. Whether you’re looking for a new portable machine to work on, or something to send the kids off to school with, the M2 model is plenty powerful enough for just about any of that.

It delivers 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage alongside the Liquid Retina Display and P3 wide color support. A 1080p FaceTime camera, so you can call the kids while they are away at school at the worst possible time, also joins Spatial Audio-enabled speakers and the brilliant MagSafe charger connection.

M2 MacBook Air features:

The redesigned MacBook Air is more portable than ever and weighs just 2.7 pounds. It’s the incredibly capable laptop that lets you work, play or create just about anything — anywhere. Get more done faster with a next-generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU and up to 24GB of unified memory. Go all day and into the night, thanks to the power-efficient performance of the Apple M2 chip.

