Anker’s very-best P3 Wi-Fi smart scale with Apple Health and color display hits $60 low (Reg. $90)

Over at Amazon you can now find the official eufy storefront offering Anker’s eufy P3 Wi-Fi Smart Scale for $59.99 shipped. With a typical price of $90, today’s offer shaves $30 off usual spending to deliver more than 33% in savings. When it comes to the all-time low, this deal matches it. This confirms that now is among the best times ever to grab Anker’s top-tier smart scale for your home. Learn more about its features down below.

Looking for the very best smart scale from Anker? Well, the P3 model is it. It captures 16 readings ranging from weight to BMI, muscle mass, heart rate, and more. These readings are shown on a large, colorful display. Unlike most smart scales in the price range, this model wields both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity. With Wi-Fi, this unit can more seamlessly upload measurements without needing to have your smartphone be the middleman. Plus, you can pass along data from the eufy app to bigger platforms like Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit.

And if you’re looking for a wearable device that isn’t as bulky as a smartwatch, be sure to check out Fitbit Inspire 3. It’s currently on sale and down at $80 shipped. After you’ve logged some workouts and wrapped up your day, it’s time to refuel with a good night of sleep. This will be easier once you score two Casper standard hybrid pillows for $89.

Anker eufy P3 Wi-Fi Smart Scale features:

MEET YOUR PERSONAL COACH: Smart Scale P3 won’t yell at you, but it does find the right fitness plan through careful calculation of your weight, body fat, and muscle—so your health goals stay on track.

MOTIVATE YOURSELF WITH YOUR 3D MODEL: As you progress through your fitness journey, your personal avatar changes with you—and encourages you during every workout.

SET WHAT YOU SEE FIRST: No more annoying scrolling—instead, you set the body data you want to see and where on Smart Scale P3 and EufyLife.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!