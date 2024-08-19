Don’t sleep on this Casper deal: Two standard hybrid pillows for $89 shipped (50% off)

Drop by Amazon right now to find a 2-pack of Casper Sleep Standard Hybrid Pillows for $89.10 shipped. With a list price of $189, we’ve tracked these for closer to $178 over the last few months. Even using that lower number there, you’re looking at an impressive $89 discount. This works out to 50% off and matches the all-time low that we’ve tracked just once before. When we did see it happen that one time, the deal lasted less than a day, so don’t sleep on this one (ha!). Head below to learn more about these pillows.

There’s nothing quite like a good pillow. I have personally found that it dials up comfort more than just about anything else. Once I found my ideal pillow, I’ve replaced it with the same one whenever the need arises. With a brand as well known as Casper, this could be your perfect pillow that sticks around and is up for grabs year after year whenever it needs replaced. The brand touts this pillow “holds its shape” unlike others that “tend to clump and breakdown over time.” Casper says this pillow “won’t go flat” and “doesn’t require fluffing.”

After a good night of sleep, you’ll be ready to tackle some outdoor chores with Greenworks’ 24V portable electric power cleaner kit from $124. Or if you just want to make a good meal instead, check out Joseph Joseph 3-piece Nest chopping board set at $20. These deals and many more can be found over in our dedicated home goods hub.

Casper Sleep Standard Hybrid Pillow features:

92% Polyester, 8% Spandex

Casper Hybrid Pillow is best of both worlds, combining the consistency of foam and the plush, moldability of fiber.

Unlike other hybrid pillows whose fiber shells tend to clump and breakdown overtime, leaving the feeling of the foam center exposed our Hybrid Pillow holds its’ shape

For those looking for a pillow that won’t go flat and doesn’t require fluffing.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!