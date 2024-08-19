Blast muck at 1,900 PSI with this Greenworks electric pressure washer for $120 low ($80 off, Today only)

Courtesy of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $119.99 shipped for the rest of the day. Going for $200 most days, this framed electric pressure washer spent most of 2023 sitting at its MSRP, with occasional discounts dropping costs in the range of $174 and the $120 low. In 2024 we’ve seen drops to its lowest-tracked price every few months, with June being when we last saw this same deal. It’s repeating here again today with a solid $80 markdown and matching its Black Friday and Christmas rates at the lowest price we have seen to date.

Sporting a heavy-duty cast aluminum axial cam pump alongside its onboard detergent tank, this electric pressure washer also comes with several attachments to round out its versatility, ultimately providing you with a 1,900 PSI at a 1.2 GPM flow rate. Its 25 feet of Uberflex kink-resistant hose does away with the headache-inducing untangling that common hoses tend to require with some age or after the kids have had their fun, and its five interchangeable nozzles (15 degrees, 25 degrees, 40 degrees, a soap nozzle, and a turbo nozzle) all have a place for storage along the frame. It also features a Total Stop System, which automatically shuts off the pump when the trigger is not engaged, saving you energy, money, and extending your pump’s life.

Also seeing a one-day only discount is the Greenworks 12-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment for $23, down from $40. By attaching the above pressure washer’s wand (or most pressure washers up to 2,300 PSI) to the quick connector, your tools cleaning power will be instantly boosted with the dual-nozzle cleaning head to tackle bigger jobs like driveways, garages, all your sidewalks, or patios.

Be sure to check out last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup for all the best eco-friendly deals we collected together that may still be active – though there is no telling how long some may last. You can also browse through our Green Deals hub at your own leisure, which is updated daily as new deals roll in.

Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer features:

Power pressureAC power delivers up to 1,900 PSI at 1.2 GPM; 35-foot power cord with inline GFCI, waterproof plug for use with typical outdoor outlets

MotorPowerful 13-amp universal motor with axial cam pump provides power and efficiency for light- to medium-duty tasks

StartingHassle-free, push-button start powers up instantly

ProductivityFeatures a Total Stop System (TSS) that senses water flow in the pump. When the trigger is released, water stops flowing through the pump, and TSS automatically turns motor off to protect against overheating

FrameRugged open steel frame designed for durability and long life

Wheels8” never-flat wheels designed for ultimate maneuverability

PWMA CertifiedCertified by the Pressure Washer Manufacturers’ Association (PWMA) for guaranteed trusted performance

Soap TankWorks with a wide variety of detergents for multiple cleaning tasks

AccessoriesOn-board accessory storage for nozzles, high-pressure hose, and metal spray gun

