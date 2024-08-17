9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – The best deals on EVs and environment-friendly gear

Welcome to 9to5Toys Electrified Weekly – the best place to find all of this week’s best deals and new releases to electrify your life and protect mother nature. We’ve got another week of Green Deals to share with you today, starting with Lectric’s Back to School sale upping the savings with up to $727 off e-bike bundles – including the XPeak Off-Road e-bikes getting a free extra battery in its package that double its travel distance up to 110 miles. Rad Power is also coming in hot this week by dropping its RadRover 6 Plus High-Step e-bike to $999 and adding a few free extra battery offers on other models. We’ve also got two new e-bikes launching from MOD Bikes and Hiboy. Then, we’ve got a fair mix of power stations to electric tools in our non-EV related deals this week, with Anker’s Fan Fest Mega Sale taking the lead and offering some of the best limited-time deals we’ve seen on SOLIX power stations, like a F2000 Portable Power Station bundled with an expansion battery for a 4,096Wh capacity alongside a 400W solar panel – and with a free EverFrost 40 Portable Electric Cooler thrown in too – giving you $2,497 in savings! Plus, there’s more in the form of Jackery’s latest sales event, a new Greenworks self-propelled lawn mower low, as well as tools from EGO Power+ and Worx, Anker’s popular PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power bank/station, and even some Dyson vacuums and purifying fans. Head below for a closer look at all of the best Green Deals we are tracking this week.

Lectric’s takes up to $727 off e-bike bundles – plus, 40% off accessories

Lectric’s Back to School sale is kicking into higher gears for the next week, taking up to $727 off e-bike bundles alongside short-term 40% off accessory discounts and even a 25% off discount on the company’s e-bike backpack. We’re seeing the addition of the new XPress commuter e-bikes that are now shipping out – be sure to keep an eye out for our upcoming hands-on review for this new model. The biggest chances to save though, are on the XPeak Off-Road High-Step e-bike for $1,399 shipped and its counterpart XPeak Off-Road Step-Thru e-bike that is also at $1,399 shipped – both of which come with $727 in free gear. As a quick reminder (cause I know most of you are probably aware by now), this brand’s e-bikes are kept at their MSRPs with the savings coming from the bundled packages that come along with your purchase. You’ll be getting a rear cargo rack, fenders for both wheels, and an Elite headlight – but what makes this deal so good is the inclusion of the extra battery that doubles its travel range. You can learn more by following this link here or by reading through our hands-on review at Electrek.

Anker SOLIX F2000 bundle offers 4,096Wh capacity, 400W panel, and free EverFrost cooler at $2,699 low ($5,196 value)

Anker has its Fan Fest Mega Sale going through August 25 that is offering up to 50% discounts on a collection of power stations, bundles, and accessories. Those of you who are registered members (with sign-ups being free and taking seconds) will be able to benefit from the five bonus deals at the bottom of this landing page that are offering some truly massive packages and/or discounts, but only for a few days more! A notable inclusion here that is perfect for any regular campers and nomadic spirits is the SOLIX F2000 Portable Power Station that is bundled with an expansion battery and a 400W solar panel for $2,699 shipped – plus, along with your purchase you’ll be getting an EverFrost 40 Portable Electric Cooler for free (valued at $849). Normally this bundle would run you $4,347 (without the cooler), but you’re looking at a massive $1,648 markdown that drops it lower than ever before, and with the cooler’s price thrown in, you’re looking at a massive $2,497 in savings too.

