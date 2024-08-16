Greenworks 24V portable electric power cleaner kit tackles routine cleaning starting from $124 (Reg. $190, 2024 low)

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Portable Power Cleaner for $124.49 shipped. Normally fetching $190, its seen a handful of discounts since 2024 began, all of them keeping above $144. Today though, we’re seeing it finally drop lower at a 34% markdown, taking $66 off its price and giving you the best rate we’ve seen in the last year – ultimately landing at the third-lowest price we have tracked that comes in just $9 above the all-time low from 2022.

Arriving with “ten times more pressure than a garden hose,” this 24V electric pressure washer from Greenworks delivers a 600 PSI at a 0.8 GPM flow rate to help around the house with more routine cleaning needs for cars, windows, outdoor furniture, grills, boats, campers, and more. This kit comes powered by a single 2.0Ah battery – or you can get this same kit with two 2.0Ah batteries for just $5 more – with either option coming compatible with the other 20V tools in Greenworks’ ecosystem. You won’t be attaching any hoses here like standard models, as it comes with a 20-foot siphon hose that can be dropped into any fresh water source of your choosing. It also features a single nozzle with five different settings: a 0-degree direct spray, 15 degrees, 25 degrees, a 40-degree wider cleaning radius, and a loose spray function. Your purchase also includes a charger, soap applicator, and a wash glove.

You’ll still find the fully comprehensive Greenworks PRO CrossoverZ 80V 42-inch Electric Zero-Turn Lawn Mower sitting with a $1,001 markdown, ready to tackle up to 2 acres of yard on a single charge of its six 5.0Ah batteries (which collectively recharge in around 45 minutes thanks to the three included dual-port turbo chargers). As an alternative to the above pressure washer, Worx’s compact 1,700 PSI model is down at $100 for the time being too. You’ll find more electric lawncare and gardencare solutions in our Green Deals hub.

Greenworks 24V 600 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner features:

Industries Most Powerful Power Cleaner. Provides up to 600-PSI and 0.8 GPM

(2) 2.0 Ah USB Batteries & Charger also included + Microfiber Cleaning Glove

Ideal for cleaning grills, cars , windows, outdoor furniture, boats, campers, and more

Ultimate Portability with 20′ Siphon Hose. Draw water from any fresh water source or connect with a regular garden hose

3 Year Limited Tool & Battery Warranty

