Control your smart home from Amazon’s wall-mountable Echo Hub touchscreen at $145 (Rare deal)

It has been a busy day in the Echo world with notable price drops across the lineup, from the Echo smart smart displays right through to the entry-level Pop speakers and the new Echo Spot, but we aren’t quite done yet. After its initial debut last fall at Amazon’s hardware showcase, it began shipping is new Echo Hub earlier this year and a solid deal has arrived. Regularly $180, we saw a brief dip back in February, but today’s offer is otherwise the lowest we have tracked at $144.99 shipped, and a rare discount at that.

Echo Hub is very much what it sounds like – a clean tablet-like 8-inch display that can be mounted on a wall or placed in a centralized place in your home, in the office, or otherwise to control your setup.

You can “just ask Alexa or tap the display to control lights, smart plugs, camera feeds, and more.” Amazon says it works with thousands of Alexa compatible devices including everything from locks and thermostats to speakers and more running on Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, Matter, Sidewalk, and Thread.

You, of course, can also use the Echo Hub to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts as well. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Just keep in mind, that while the Echo Hub provides a clean and wall-mountable solution for all of these sorts of tasks, the more affordable Echo Show smart display can do much of the same from within a table or countertop unit. They also happen to be on sale today with pricing starting from $55.

Amazon Echo Hub features:

Home security at your fingertips — Use the Echo Hub to arm and disarm your compatible security system. Use the Alexa app and compatible cameras, locks, alarms, and sensors to check in while you’re out.

