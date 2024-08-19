First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Ace’s Active Noise Cancellation “pinpoints and neutralizes external sounds for maximum immersion” but also offer up the option to engage Aware mode, allowing you “to hear what’s going on around you.”

You’ll find an extendable stainless steel band with rotating ear cups on either end adorned with plush memory foam cushions. There’s up to 30 hours of battery life with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, and you can extend that by an additional 3 hours of battery life with a quick 3-minute charge via the included USB-C cable.

For a more a detailed breakdown of the feature set, our hands-on review is a great place to start while our Sonos Ace vs AirPods Max feature details how they stack up against Apple’s flagship over-ears.

And if you’re not taken by the latest Sonos release, or are just looking for another amazing set of headphones that won’t reach as deep into your pocket, Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones are still at the $198 Prime Day low.

Sonos Ace features:

The custom-designed driver renders each frequency with superior precision and clarity. From crystallized highs to thundering bass, everything you hear feels more profound. Experience a deeper connection to your music when you stream lossless audio over Bluetooth or USB-C. Lose yourself in your listening experience with hyper realistic spatial audio that surrounds you.World-class Active Noise Cancellation pinpoints and neutralizes external sounds for maximum immersion. Turn on Aware mode to hear what’s going on around you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!