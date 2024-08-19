GameSir’s new G8 Plus controller works with iPhone, tablets, PC, Switch, more at new $72 low

Simon Walsh -
New low $72

The official GameSir storefront at Amazon is now offering its new G8 Plus Bluetooth Mobile Game Controller for $71.99 shipped. With a retail price of $80, this marks the very first markdown we’ve tracked and offers up 10% in savings. This $8 discount ushers in the best offer to date, making now a superb time to snag this incredibly versatile device that blurs the lines between mobile, PC, and console controllers. Folks can also opt for the the USB-C variant at $59.84 shipped once the on-page 5% off coupon has been clipped to score a $20 discount and cash in at a new all-time low. Continue reading to learn more.

If you’ve been on the hunt for a controller that can do it all, GameSir G8 Plus is about as good as it gets. One big selling point is that it’s a mobile controller with a comfortable grip, unlike most of the non-ergonomic solutions out there. It works with a ton of platforms that include iOS, Android, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. You’ll also find a spacious design that can accomdate devices up to 215mm wide. This includes iPad mini, Switch OLED, and more, making it a solid pick for folks that want to play on a bigger screen. Buyers stand to benefit from anti-drift hall effect sticks.

Need a place to stow your controller and all your gear? If so, be sure to check out Razer’s stylish Rogue V3 laptop backpack at $80. This delivers an Amazon low thanks to a $20 discount. And for the gaming folks, be sure to tune into our new weekly 9to5Toys Battlestation roundup. Here we dive into the the best deals and new releases in PC gaming.

GameSir G8 Plus Bluetooth Game Controller features:

  • Precision and Durability: Hall Effect sensing sticks and triggers offer precise, smooth, and durable control for competitive gaming.
  • Universal Compatibility: Fits a wide range of devices, including phones, Switch, and tablets, thanks to its extendable design.
  • Motion Sensing: The 6-axis gyroscope enhances gameplay with precise motion control, ideal for Switch games.

