Get the flagship EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch cordless XP mower with Select Cut at $477 (Reg. $579, 2024 low)

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 56V 21-Inch Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Lawn Mower for $477.40 shipped. Normally going for $579 without any included batteries/chargers, we didn’t see its first discount of 2024 until March when costs were brought down to $498. Since then, we only saw a fall to $505 in April, followed by a few minor drops to $533 at the lowest, with today’s deal coming in to shake off the monotony with a $102 markdown that drops it down to a 2024 low, sitting among its lowest prices from years past. While it’s not beating out its $429 all-time low from last summer, this is still a solid price cut on a model that has otherwise kept near its MSRP for the last year and a great opportunity for EGO Power+ fans who already have appropriate batteries to fit the ecosystem.

I’ll start out by reiterating that this particular package does not include any batteries or charger, giving those with EGO Power+ batteries already in their garage a chance to score a flagship model at a greatly reduced rate. It provides a 75-minute runtime when paired with the recommended 10.0Ah ARC battery, tackling small and medium yards in one go with its high-efficiency brushless motor. Everything is housed within the 21-inch cutting deck, with the mower equipped with touch-drive self-propulsion tech and the brand’s signature Select Cut interchangeable multi-blade system that has an eight-position height adjustment with a cutting range between 1 inch to 4 inches. It features a three-in-one function of mulching, rear-bagging, or side-discharge, and starts with the press of a button – no gas, no oil priming, no pull string. Head below to learn more.

As a cheaper alternative (with battery and charger) for those who may want to start adding EGO Power+ tools to their sheds, garages, and job sites – Amazon has a less advanced 56V 21-inch mower that comes with a 5.0Ah battery and rapid charger that is currently going for $429. You’ll be getting a 45-minute runtime with this combination, without the self-propulsion or the Select Cut systems. It provides a six-position height adjustment between 1.5 inches and 4 inches, with the same 3-in-1 functionality and push button start as the above model too.

If you are an owner of the EGO Power+ 56V Multi-Head system’s Power Head base, you might be interested in the popular 10-Inch Pole Saw Attachment that has just dropped below $100 for the first time in 2024. You’ll find more eco-friendly upgrades for your tool arsenal collected together in our Green Deals hub, along with discounts and sales on EVs, power stations, green appliances, outdoor smart devices, and more.

EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Cordless Electric Select Cut XP Mower:

Select Cut multi-blade system delivers customizable cutting performance

Touch Drive self-propelled technology puts complete control in the palm of your hands

Up to 75 minutes of runtime on a single charge with the recommended 56V 10.0Ah ARC Lithium battery (available separately)

Delivers up to 8.3 ft-lbs of cutting torque for power and performance that exceeds gas-powered mowers

High-efficiency brushless motor delivers long runtimes, low vibration, and lifelong durability

Variable speed self-propel: .9 MPH – 3.1 MPH

Eight cutting height positions, adjustable from 1 to 4 inches

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side discharge

Quick and easy push-button start

21-inch deck

