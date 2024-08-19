Greenworks’ popular 24V brushless cordless drill kit with two 2.0Ah batteries hits new $67 low (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering a limited-time deal on the Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit for $67 shipped. Normally fetching $100, we’ve been seeing it keep as low as $93 since 2024 began, with occasional short-lived price cuts like February’s drop to $76. It was almost four months after that we saw the next discount to $70 at the end of June, followed by drops to $85 and $68 in July. Today we’re getting a better deal than ever before as it comes in with a $33 markdown and carves out a new all-time low.

This 1/2-inch drill from Greenworks delivers a 2-speed transmission with 35Nm of torque thanks to the brushless motor, with an 18-position clutch and 1/2-inch keyless chuck too. It comes with two 2.0Ah batteries for “20% more power and 30% more runtime compared to its 20V counterparts.” It features a lightweight design, ergonomic non-slip handle, built-in LED work light, and a 35% more compact design when compared to similar units, making it well-suited for work in small or tight spaces. Includes a dual-port charger and a tool bag. Along with the drill and batteries, you’ll also be getting a fast charger and a tool bag to store everything together.

And for more Greenworks tools – Best Buy is having a one-day only discount on the Greenworks 1,900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer, as well as the brand’s 12-inch Pressure Washer Surface Cleaner Attachment that pairs nicely with it for boosted cleaning power. If you instead invest in Worx’s Power Share ecosystem, the brand’s 40V 13-inch Cordless Electric Weed Trimmer and Edger that rarely sees discounts has just fallen under $150 for the first time in a while. You’ll find more upgrades and additions for your tool arsenal at affordable rates all collected together in our Green Deals hub.

Greenworks 24V Brushless Cordless Drill Kit features:

1/2 In. Drill Driver: 2 speed transmission (0-380RPM/0-1450RPM), 310 in-lbs (35Nm) torque, 18 + 1 position clutch with 1/2 in. Keyless chuck offers precise speed control and torque adjustment when drilling holes and driving screws on different surfaces.

Highly Efficient Brushless Motor & 2×2Ah Batteries: delivers more power at 2X More Torque, cooler operation at high speeds, enhanced battery runtime and longer service life. 2×2Ah batteries can ensure that your Greenworks tool is always ready for use when you are.

Lightweight & Ergonomic: Our 24V Brushless Cordless Drill kit weigh only ‎2.27 lbs, you can control them at ease, whatever how long you operate the drivers. Especially, it’s more friendly to ladies. And the ergonomic non-slip handle is comfortable for you to grip.

Compact Design: 35% more compact when compared to similar units and well-suited for work in small or tight spaces.

Built-In LED Work Light: Illuminates your workspace in those hard to see places.

Kit Inclusion: 24V Brushless Cordless Drill , (2) 2Ah batteries, Fast charger, and tool bag(Bag Style May Vary).3-year limited Tool and Battery warranty.

One Battery for All & Widely Applications: Our lithium-ion batteries are compatible with 100+ Greenworks tools in the same voltage range for total freedom of movement when gardening without tangled cables. Our Greenworks high quality power tool combo kit is ideal for hanging pictures, assembling or repairing furniture, tightening screws and many other DIY and craft projects. Our drill is also an ideal gift for your mom, wife, girl friend, daughter, or an independent friend.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!