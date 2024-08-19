Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

It is certainly isn’t the latest and greatest, but again, for something for the kids, road trips, grandparents, and this sort of thing, it’s hard to beat this price.

It features a 10.2-inch Retina display running on the A13 Bionic chip alongside an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. This model works with Apple Pencil 1st Gen and even includes Touch ID “so you can use your fingerprint to unlock your iPad, sign in to apps, and make payments securely with Apple Pay.”

And if you’re wondering if it’s going to be able to run the new iPadOS 18 this fall, the answer is yes, as you can see from our feature piece right here.

iPad 9th Gen features:

All the essentials in the most affordable iPad, with a beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, powerful A13 Bionic chip, and an Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage. Work, play, create, learn, stay connected, and more. iPadOS makes iPad more productive, intuitive, and versatile. With iPadOS, run multiple apps at once, use Apple Pencil to write in any text field with Scribble, and edit and share photos. iPad comes with essential apps like Safari, Messages, and Keynote, with over a million more apps available on the App Store. Fast Wi-Fi keeps you connected at home, work, school, or wherever you go with your iPad.

