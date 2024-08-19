Snag meross’ HomeKit garage door remote at its best price in years, now $35 (Reg. $50)

The official meross storefront at Amazon is now offering its HomeKit Smart Garage Door Remote Opener for $34.99 shipped once the on-page $5 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $50, we’re witnessing a 30% markdown that takes $15 off thanks to a direct discount paired with the aforementioned coupon. This deal rivals the best we’ve seen in years, making now a solid time to strike. I personally use this garage door opener and cannot recommend it highly enough. You can learn more about it down below.

If you would like to be able to open and close your garage door using your iPhone, Apple Watch, and more, this meross device will do the trick. As mentioned above, I personally use this device and have relied on it for years now. It can be controlled using Apple Home, Google Assistant, Alexa, and even CarPlay. It sends the signal to your garage door just as if you pressed the button on the inside of your garage. It’s one of the most reliable smart home devices I’ve ever used.

meross HomeKit Smart Garage Door Remote Opener features:

Remote Control: You can turn the garage door on/off from anywhere with internet access via the Meross app. To let in your family, guests, or couriers through the garage door while you are cooking or not at home. No monthly fee or any other subscription fee! Note: 2.4GHz WiFi network support only

Voice Control: You can control your devices hands free, just give voice commands to turn on/off the connected devices. Compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and CarPlay. Please scroll down and check the “Product guides and documents – User Manual” for more product information

