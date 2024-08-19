Samsung’s UWB Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker at $21 Prime shipped, or 4 for $70 (30% off)

While we did see a short-lived offer for a $1 less at Best Buy, Amazon has now brought back it all-time low pricing on the black model Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 item tracker at $20.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is 30% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is matching the lowest we have seen on Amazon for the black model and within $1 of the Amazon low on the white. The 4-pack has also dropped from $100 down to $69.99, mathcing the Amazon all-time to yield a price at $17.50 per tracker.

While the SmartTag 2 is specifically geared towards Samsung Galaxy handset users, it is also worth noting that today’s deal knocks the arguably superior Samsung tracker slightly below the first price drop we spotted on the Pebblebee’s Clip Google Find My AirTag competitor.

Our testing clearly shows Apple’s AirTag and Samsung’s SmartTag 2 as being the better of the three options out there, but it really depends more on what smartphone platform you are running.

Either way, if you’re using a Galaxy smartphone, the SmartTag 2 is likely the best option for you, complete with ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity and an IP67 water-resistance alongside the 700 days of battery life they carry.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 features:

The redesigned Galaxy SmartTag2 is made so you can keep calm and keep track; Its design makes it easy for you to tag and carry your belongings. It’s IP67-rated water- and dust-resistant, activates your compatible IoT devices and stays powered for up to 500 days or even up to 40% more on Non-Power Saving Mode. Simply register a new Galaxy SmartTag2 and get started right away with SmartThings Find; With its intuitive tracking experience, you now have a way to keep track of things you love right in the palm of your hand.

