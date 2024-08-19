Score Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini Hyperspeed 65% mechanical gaming keyboard at the $90 low

Amazon is offering Razer’s BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Hyperspeed mechanical gaming keyboard for $89.91 shipped. This is regularly a $180 keyboard that’s been fetching close to $130 in recent months on Amazon. Today’s 32% discount lands as one of the first major deals for this gaming keyboard this year, making it a great time to grab one for your battlestation. The same keyboard also happens to be on sale directly from Razer at a higher $100 right now.

The variant of Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini discounted today comes with the brand’s green mechanical switches, offering an audible click with satisfying tactile feedback. It sports tri-mode connectivity, with HyperSpeed Wireless for lag-free gaming, Bluetooth, and USB-C. Other highlights of the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini gaming keyboard include support for Razer Chroma RGB lighting, pre-installed doubleshot ABS keycaps, up to 200 hours of battery life, and more. You can learn more about it in our Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini review.

The deals on these gaming peripherals don’t last for a long time, so stay tuned to our PC gaming deals hub to be among the first ones to grab them.

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini 65% Wireless Mechanical Keyboard features:

Up to 200 Hours of Battery Life: Enjoy uninterrupted use regardless of whether it’s in Razer HyperSpeed Wireless or Bluetooth mode, and minimize downtime with charging that goes from zero to full in just under 5 hours.

Doubleshot ABS Keycaps: Using a doubleshot molding process to ensure the labelling never wears off, the keycaps also have extra-thick walls which make them extremely tough to withstand prolonged, repeated use

Streamline your setup and free up a USB port by connecting your wireless mouse and keyboard to a single dongle—a feature that can be activated in our latest Razer HyperSpeed peripherals.



