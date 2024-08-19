Travel 120 miles with Aventon’s Pace 500.3 Step-Though e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear (including extra battery)

Aventon has increased the deals in its Labor Day sales, now offering up to $900 in combined savings on e-bikes and their bundled packages. The brand’s popular Soltera.2 e-bike is down at the lowest price here for $1,099 shipped, which you can learn more about in our hands-on review over at Electrek, but it’s the Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike that is seeing one of the best deals for $1,599 shipped, and also coming along with over $700 in free gear – including a free extra battery! While we saw a few discounts direct from Aventon in the beginning of the year, taking costs as low as $1,399 before June’s tariffs went into effect, the biggest discounts came from Best Buy, where we saw it fall to $1,099 in January and $1,199 in May, albeit without any free gear. Today you’re looking at a solid $200 markdown off its price tag, giving you the third-lowest price we have tracked along with a free extra battery, a suspension seatpost glide, and a portable air pump all valued at $738.

The Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike arrives with a 500W rear-hub motor paired alongside a fully integrated 48V battery and four levels of pedal assistance supported by a torque sensor – eco, tour, sport, and turbo. You’ll be cruising around town, your school campus, and beyond at a top speed of 28 MPH for up to 60 miles on a single charge – which is doubled here, thanks to the extra battery, for a massive 120-mile range. Its upright cruiser frame comes with integrated lights that give you turn signal functionality for any rides or commutes in the early morning and later nights. It also sports hydraulic disc brakes, puncture-resistant tires, an 8-speed Shimano derailleur, and an LCD smart “easy read” display with a concealed USB port so you can charge your smartphone and sync up with the Aventon app as you go.

Aventon Labor Day deals:

You can head over to our Green Deals hub to browse through all the other EV sales and discounts that are still active – which you’ll also find collected together in last week’s Electrified Weekly roundup.

Aventon Pace 500.3 Step-Through e-bike:

Pace 500.3 Step-Through is easy access to fun! Its intuitive torque sensor amplifies your efforts and puts you in control of the way you cruise. Find renewed energy then set the pace at your leisure by switching between the 4 new pedal assist levels: eco, tour, sport and turbo. Take the longer route with its powerful 500W motor’s top speed of 28 mph and up to 60 miles in range. The all-new turn signal functionality will keep you protected on the road by signaling to those behind you when you’re switching lanes and making moves. Ride comfortably with its cushioned saddle, swept-back handlebars and an upright riding position. Pace 500.3 Step-Through reinvigorates the way you get around. It’ll feel like riding a bicycle for the first time, every time.

