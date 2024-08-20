Apple’s blue 13-inch M2 iPad Air drops to $720, or open-box with full warranty at $650 (Reg. $799)

Amazon has now dropped Apple’s blue 128GB 13-inch M2 iPad Air down to its lowest price yet at $729 shipped. This is $70 off the regular $799 price tag and the lowest price we can find on a brand new unit. While we did see the other colorways drop to $699 once previous to today, this is indeed the lowest we have tracked on the blue model. Another option here to save even more is with Best Buy’s open-box excellent condition units that are selling for $649.99 shipped. That’s $149 off, the lowest price we can find, and it comes with the same 1-year warranty straight from Apple. You’ll find more details on this option below.

Best Buy’s open-box listings can be a fantastic way to save the most on the new releases like Apple’s M2 iPad Air. We recommend always opting for the excellent condition options on the listing page, but they nonetheless often times feature the lowest possible price on basically new units with full official warranties. Here’s more details on the Geek Squad verified option:

Works and looks like new. Restored to factory settings…Includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).

If the 128GB 13-inch deals above aren’t working for you, be sure to browse through the now updated list of discounted pricing across the iPad Air lineup below. And if you already scored one be sure to scope out the deals we are tracking on the official Magic Keyboards too:

Apple iPad Air M2 11-inch deals:

Apple iPad Air M2 13-inch deals:

Apple M2 iPad Air features:

iPad Air is powerful, versatile, and comes in a choice of two sizes. Featuring a stunning Liquid Retina display and the amazing performance of the M2 chip, along with Touch ID, advanced cameras, superfast Wi-Fi 6E, and a USB-C connector. Plus powerful productivity features in iPadOS and next-generation Apple Pencil Pro experience. The gorgeous Liquid Retina display features advanced technologies like P3 wide color, True Tone, and ultralow reflectivity, which make everything look stunning.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!