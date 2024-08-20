Plenty of space awaits with FlexiSpot’s 63-inch computer desk at just $70 shipped (Amazon low)

Over at Amazon you can current find the official FlexiSpot storefront offering its 63-inch Computer Desk in white or black rustic for $69.99 shipped once the on-page $40 off coupon has been clipped. Typically sold for $110, you’re looking at more than 36% in savings. Today’s offer matches the all-time low, making this a solid time to cash in and upgrade your setup. You can learn more about the features and specifications of this desk down below.

Spanning 63 inches wide, this spacious desk is ready to accomodate several monitors, a laptop, and so much more. It’s a great option for folks that like having a large, blank canvas or who prefer to have every bit of their gear within reach at all times. In terms of build quality, you’re looking at a desk that features a metal frame that can support up to 300 pounds of weight. Included two-tier shelving can be attached on the left or right, allowing you to tailor this desk to suit your needs.

FlexiSpot 63-inch Computer Desk features:

Large desktop provides enough space to place laptops, computers, keyboards, and daily necessities, 2 tiers of under-desk open shelves add extra space for storing books, files, and more.

This modern desk is made of a thicker metal frame and sturdy wood for stability and durability, and the additional metal fixing bar makes the whole desk’s weight capacity up to 300 lbs.

Two tiers of open shelves can be mounted to the left or right, more choices, more user-friendly design to make you a comfortable experience.

