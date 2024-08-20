Gamescom 2024 starts now! New game reveals, Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Indiana Jones, more

Gamescom 2024 is set to kick off this afternoon, or this evening if you’re live in Cologne, Germany. The annual gaming event is shaping up to be a notable one this year with host Geoff Keighley and friends set to guide us through the opening night bonanza and it all starts right now with gameplay reveals, announcements, and extended walkthroughs of some of this year’s biggest releases and beyond. Head below to watch the showcase with us.

Gamescom 2024 starts now!

The Gamescom festival is a varied one ranging from performances and exhibitor booths through to live events, and more. But if you’re anything like me, and aren’t live on the show floor in person, it’s really all about the games and the on-stage demos of the new releases.

The first batch of the actual gaming content is to kick off at 1 a.m. PT or 2 p.m. ET today with what we can hope are more than a few surprises.

We know for sure we will be getting a good look at this year’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 release, but there’s plenty more than that. The highly-anticipated next adventure in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Wilds, is scheduled to make an appearance alongside Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Civilization VII, and what sounds like an extended gameplay look at the new Dune Awakening.

Geoff also let the cat out of the bag on more than that though:

– Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Monster Hunter Wilds – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Little Nightmares III – DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Batman: Arkham Shadow – Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred – Persona 3 Reload Episode Aigis – Dune Awakening – Marvel Rivals – MechaBreak – The First Berserker: Khazan – Squid Game: Unleashed – New Game from Tarsier Studios – Black Myth: Wukong – Sid Meier’s CIVILIZATION VII – The Beast is Coming – Towerborne – Kingdom Come Deliverance II – Lost Records: Bloom & Rage + More

Either way, everything is set to kick off any minute now down below:

Join us for the gamescom Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, as we officially kick off gamescom in Cologne, Germany. Tune in for exclusive first looks and insights into the latest games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Marvel Rivals, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Civilization VII, and Dune Awakening.

