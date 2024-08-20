Grab a spare 40W dual USB-C wall charger at just $9 Prime shipped (New low, 55% off)

Head over to Amazon and you’ll currently find the official LISEN storefront offering its 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Don’t have Prime? Just check out with $35 in your cart to avoid shipping fees. This wall charger just dropped from its usual $20 price tag down to $10, and the on-page coupon takes things even futher, leading you to 55% in savings. This undercuts the previous $10 low, ushering in a brand new one. Learn more about this charger down below.

Unlike many wall chargers these days, this LISEN offering sprinkles in a bit of retro flair thanks to its standout colorway and the diagonal lines along the side. Setting that aside to focus solely on its features, you’re looking at a wall charger that wields not one, but two USB-C ports. Each one can dish out 20W of power, joining forces for a maximum output of 40W. When not in use, the AC prongs fold down and out of the way. GaN tech makes the compact size of this charger possible, ensuring it won’t take up much space in a pocket, backpack, and more.

Now if you’d rather have a power strip that also has USB-A and some AC ports, check out this 6-in-1 Baseus USB-C surge protector at $13. It’s a solid pick for travel, or just using at home in your nightstand. I personally use a similar model and am very happy with it. Finally, folks looking for a way to prop up their device using MagSafe can grab this aluminum rotating desk stand at $14.50.

LISEN 40W Dual USB-C Wall Charger features:

40W PD CHARGER: The LISEN USB C charger supports single-port maximum output of 40W, which can meet the highest power charging of the iPhone14/13/12 and ipad series. It also supports Samsung’s PPS super fast charging.pd charger

20W USB C PORT X2: This USBC wall charger block is equal to two 20W iPhone chargers. You can charge 2 devices simultaneously, such as iPhone14 Pro, iPad Pro or S22. Please note: When 2 ports work at the same time, the maximum output of each port is 20W.

COMPACT SIZE: Thanks to GaN technology, LISEN 40W PD power adapter is very compact and mini, almost as big as the official iPhone 20W charger, but twice as powerful. You can easily put it into your backpack/handbag/pocket, it will be your best travel choice.

