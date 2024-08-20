Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass Standard tier is just $1 for Xbox Insiders now

Starting today, Xbox Insiders can test Microsoft’s new Xbox Game Pass tier for just $1. The new tier called the Xbox Game Pass Standard will replace the Game Pass for Console option, and it’ll land at $14.99/month once it fully launches. This new tier was first revealed back in July alongside the price increases for Ultimate and PC Game Pass subscribers. It is not quite ready for prime time just yet, but the Xbox Insiders can get an early taste for just $1 and provide feedback.

The new Xbox Game Pass Standard subscription will include the usual Game Pass library for Xbox along with online console multiplayer access. It won’t get you immediate access to day-one game releases, though, and they can take up to 12 months or more and will vary by title. You’ll have to upgrade to the Xbox Game Pass PC or Ultimate tier for it at $11 or $19.99/month, respectively. During the test period — which is now open to Xbox Insiders — this new tier will be available for just $1. “Any renewals during the preview period will also be $1 per month,” though it will be priced at $14.99/month once it fully launches for everyone.

Here’s what the Game Pass lineup looks like right now with the new Standard tier thrown into the mix:

Those who are interested in testing the Xbox Game Pass Standard for just $1 can opt-in through the Xbox Insider Hub on an Xbox console. It is, however, worth noting that “current Game Pass Core members with two months or more on their membership or current Game Pass Ultimate members will not be able to participate” in this test at the moment.

