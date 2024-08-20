Exclusive 30% off Nomad’s glass/metal 15W 3-in-1 Base One Max MagSafe Charger at $119 (Rare deal)

Nomad is now offering a rare deal on its latest Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger down at $119. Just be sure to use our special 9to5B1M code at checkout to land the deal. Not to be confused with the previous-generation model that we saw drop to $95 a couple times earlier this year, this is the regularly $170 latest version with better tech and faster charging speeds. It’s also rarely ever on sale.

The Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger is an Apple-certified charger – it delivers the max 15W of juice to your phone from its main MagSafe charging pad. And one of the main differences between it and the first-generation model is the Apple Watch charger – this model features Apple Watch fast charging and the previous one does not.

It is made of of a solid metal and glass design – these premium materials that side step the basic plastic options is another reason we love the Nomad gear, it also features a dedicated Qi landing pad for charging up your AirPods and other wireless charging buds.

Nomad Base One Max 3-in-1 MagSafe Charger features:

Designed with solid metal and premium glass, Base One Max is a 3-in-1 charger featuring official MFi MagSafe charging technology for iPhone charging up to 15W as well as an integrated Apple Watch Fast Charger and AirPods wireless charging spot.

