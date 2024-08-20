ROCCAT’s Burst Pro wired gaming mouse is back to Prime Day price at $20 (50% off)

Karthik Iyer -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsROCCAT
50% off $20
Image showing a close up of ROCCAT's Burst Pro wired gaming mouse in black.

We are now tracking a deal that gets you a ROCCAT Burst Pro wired gaming mouse for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 at Amazon. This is regularly a $40 gaming mouse that’s been fetching close to $25 since it dropped to the $20 low during the Prime Day sale. After fetching $28 over the last few days, this gaming mouse is back to its Prime Day price. Today’s 50% discount on its usual going rate knocks it down to the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details of the mouse and a solid deal on a keyboard that’ll pair nicely with this pointer.

The ROCCAT Burst Pro is a multi-button wired gaming mouse, featuring an Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor. It’s the same sensor you’ll find on the pricier ROCCAT Kone Pro gaming mouse as well. It’s a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs 66g, and it has a translucent plastic honeycomb shell with shine-through RGB lighting. Other highlights of this gaming mouse include ROCCAT’s Titan optical switches that are rated for 100 million clicks, a braided cable, and heat-treated pure PTFE glides, among other things.

ROCCAT’s Burst Pro gaming mouse would pair nicely with MSI’s Forge GK300 mechanical keyboard that’s down to $15 from its usual price of $40. Be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub if you are shopping for more gaming gear on a budget.

ROCCAT Burst Pro wired gaming mouse features:

  • TITAN SWITCH OPTICAL – Faster than any mechanical switch, the Titan Switch Optical provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, and speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision
  • ROCCAT OWL-EYE OPTICAL SENSOR – Experience smooth, precise tracking thanks to the world-leading Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor
  • ROCCAT BIONIC SHELL – The Burst Pro features more efficient engineering, with a solid yet light bionic shell giving an extreme lightweight 68g – and an impressive showcase for AIMO lighting
  • PHANTOMFLEX CABLE – Enjoy an experience as good as wireless with the PhantomFlex cable; Flexible, pliable and light, it virtually disappears during use to the point that you won’t even know it’s there
  • HEAT-TREATED PURE PTFE GLIDES – The Burst Pro’s heat-treated pure PTFE glides are a game changer; They’re pre-tuned so you get incredible glide and smooth mouse movements right out of the box

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
ROCCAT

About the Author

Karthik Iyer

Karthik Iyer is a writer at 9to5Toys, serving recommendations and deals on PC, games, computing parts, and other gaming accessories.
Score ROCCAT’s Kone Pro lightweight gaming mouse ...
First deal drops Logitech’s brand new G309 LIGHTS...
Apple’s blue 13-inch M2 iPad Air drops to $720, o...
Just $15 gets you MSI’s Forge GK300 mechanical ke...
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE with included S Pen now $110 o...
Apple’s Magic Keyboard for 11-inch M2 iPad Air no...
Roborock Q7 Max+ robot vacuum and mop handles the clean...
Get the flagship EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch cordless XP mow...
Load more...
Show More Comments