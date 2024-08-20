ROCCAT’s Burst Pro wired gaming mouse is back to Prime Day price at $20 (50% off)

We are now tracking a deal that gets you a ROCCAT Burst Pro wired gaming mouse for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35 at Amazon. This is regularly a $40 gaming mouse that’s been fetching close to $25 since it dropped to the $20 low during the Prime Day sale. After fetching $28 over the last few days, this gaming mouse is back to its Prime Day price. Today’s 50% discount on its usual going rate knocks it down to the lowest price we have tracked for it. Head below for more details of the mouse and a solid deal on a keyboard that’ll pair nicely with this pointer.

The ROCCAT Burst Pro is a multi-button wired gaming mouse, featuring an Owl-Eye 19K optical sensor. It’s the same sensor you’ll find on the pricier ROCCAT Kone Pro gaming mouse as well. It’s a lightweight gaming mouse that weighs 66g, and it has a translucent plastic honeycomb shell with shine-through RGB lighting. Other highlights of this gaming mouse include ROCCAT’s Titan optical switches that are rated for 100 million clicks, a braided cable, and heat-treated pure PTFE glides, among other things.

ROCCAT’s Burst Pro gaming mouse would pair nicely with MSI’s Forge GK300 mechanical keyboard that’s down to $15 from its usual price of $40. Be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub if you are shopping for more gaming gear on a budget.

ROCCAT Burst Pro wired gaming mouse features:

TITAN SWITCH OPTICAL – Faster than any mechanical switch, the Titan Switch Optical provides a long-lasting 100 million click life cycle, and speed-of-light actuation for unprecedented speed and precision

ROCCAT OWL-EYE OPTICAL SENSOR – Experience smooth, precise tracking thanks to the world-leading Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor

ROCCAT BIONIC SHELL – The Burst Pro features more efficient engineering, with a solid yet light bionic shell giving an extreme lightweight 68g – and an impressive showcase for AIMO lighting

PHANTOMFLEX CABLE – Enjoy an experience as good as wireless with the PhantomFlex cable; Flexible, pliable and light, it virtually disappears during use to the point that you won’t even know it’s there

HEAT-TREATED PURE PTFE GLIDES – The Burst Pro’s heat-treated pure PTFE glides are a game changer; They’re pre-tuned so you get incredible glide and smooth mouse movements right out of the box

