Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Paper Mario, and more now down at $45 Prime shipped

If you haven’t added the wonderful Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury to your Switch library, you can do so on sale at Woot right now. Alongside a notable deal on the new Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door we featured previously, Woot is offering Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury on sale for $44.99 Prime shipped using code GAMES at checkout. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $60, this is another one of those first-party Switch games that doesn’t go on sale nearly as often as others. Still up at full price via Best Buy, it is currently starting at over $52 on Amazon. This one is effectively two games in one – the Switch remaster of the wonderful Super Mario 3D World, cat suit included, as well as the Bowser’s Fury standalone experience that will have you battle against a giant Kaiju-sized Bowser (among other things).

Nintendo Switch game deals

Best Buy Plus and Total members can leverage a Buy Two Get One FREE offer to score some deals on new Switch games. This sale includes all of the titles you’ll find right here, but you can also use this offer on some of the brand new games that were unveiled at the summer Direct show too:

Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom pre-order $60

Mario & Luigi: Brothership pre-order $60

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD pre-order $60

Super Mario Party Jamboree pre-order $60

PlayStation/Xbox game deals

