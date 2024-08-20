Get AC outlets, USB-A, and Type-C across the room with a 15-foot surge protector at under $17 (Save 48%)

The official TROND storefront over at Amazon is now offering its 15-foot 10-in-1 USB-C Surge Protector for $16.79 Prime shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. If you don’t have a Prime membership, checking out with $35 or more in your cart will dodge shipping fees. A price drop from $32 paired with the aforementioned coupon leads to roughly 48% in savings. Even better, this ushers in a brand new all-time low. Learn more about the surge protector down below.

If you’re trying to get power to the other side of a room, now’s a great time to cash in on this cost-concious surge protector. It features an expansive 15-foot cord that ensures you won’t need to fiddle with an extension cord. In terms of power, you’re looking at 7 AC outlets, dual 12W USB-A, and a 15W Type-C port. There’s also 1,700 Joules of surge protection onboard.

While you’re at it, why not give your workspace an overhaul with FlexiSpot’s spacious 63-inch computer desk at just $70 shipped? This offer marks a return to the Amazon low, leaving $40 in savings now up for grabs. And if a smaller surge protector will do the trick, we’ve also spotted this 6-in-1 USB-C surge protector at only $13.

This power strip expands 1 wall socket into 7 AC outlets & 3 USB charging ports. Widely spaced (1.5 in vs. 1.18 in on other power strips) AC outlets are separated enough to fit big plugs, perfect for your entertainment, and easily plug in your computer, phone, lamp, and more. Max. power: 1875w (125v~15a). AC 100-250V.

This surge protector is made of 14 AWG pure copper for extra durability, the 15ft extension cord is heavy duty and has better current carrying capacity (15a). The low profile right angle flat plug eliminates awkward cords from cluttering and doesn’t block the bottom receptacle.

The 3 USB charging ports (1 USB C) will detect your devices automatically and deliver a charging speed of up to 3A total (5V/2.4 Max Per Port), USB total output 3.0A/15W, compatible with most USB devices.

