Take UGREEN’s new Nexode 12,000mAh 100W power bank wherever you’re headed at $40 (Save 25%)

Drop by the official UGREEN storefront over at Amazon to find the brand’s new Nexode 12,000mAh 100W Power Bank for $39.99 shipped. Having released only six weeks ago, today marks the very first price drop from $50 we’ve seen outside of Prime exclusive offers. The same is true, regarding the all-time low. As mentioned before, we have seen sporadic Prime-only markdowns to this price, but now it’s available to all. Continue reading to find out more details about this power bank.

Looking for a way to keep your gear topped off no matter where you are? Well, UGREEN has you covered with this recently-released Nexode power bank. In terms of capacity, you’re looking at 12,000mAh which the brand touts as enough to fully or mostly replenish an iPhone 15, Steam Deck, 11-inch iPad Pro, and more. It wields both 100W Type-C and 22.5W USB-A ports, ensuring you’re ready for just about anything.

Now that you’re ready for when away from home, how about giving office some attention? A great way to do that is with a monitor mount of some sort. Right now you can score this dual-monitor mount at $20 or opt for a single gas-spring arm at under $17 Prime shipped. Either way, you’re looking at a minimum of 50% in savings.

UGREEN Nexode 12,000mAh 100W Power Bank features:

Ultra-fast 100W Output: Experience fast power-ups with Ugreen 100W portable charger, it quickly charges tablets and smartphones to their maximum rates, juicing up an iPad Pro M4 to 40% in just 30 minutes or boosting an iPhone 15 to up to 60%

Light & Compact: Nexode Power Bank measures 4.5 × 1.8 × 1.8 inches, smaller than a standard Coke can, weighing only 309 grams, and the cylindrical design fits easily in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect choice for light travel or commuting

65W High-Speed Input: Equipped with a usb c port that supports two-way fast charging, our battery pack has an impressive 65W input and can be fully charged in just 1.5 hours, say goodbye to waiting and be ready to go at anytime

