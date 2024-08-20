Upgrade offices with HP’s OfficeJet 8015e wireless all-in-one inkjet printer and 6 months of ink for $100 (Save $60)

Amazon is offering the HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer for $99.99 shipped. Normally fetching $160, you’re getting the chance to upgrade your home office with this reliable printer at a solid $60 markdown, which lands it back at the second-lowest price we have tracked – behind February’s $90 low.

I know, I know, its hard to imagine not doing everything on a device, computer, or tablet in the digital age, but you’d be surprised by just how much is still done on paper – plus, it’s a purchase that can be easily written off as an addition to your personal business/home office. You’ll be able to print professional-quality documents like forms, reports, brochures, and presentations – in either classic black and white or color. It produces your documents at a speed of 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color, while also detecting and resolving connection issues thanks to its self-healing Wi-Fi technology. Along with the printer, you’ll also be getting 6 months worth of ink too – “Print up to 700 pages a month and get ink delivered only when you need it,” with a monthly fee applied after the time period is up if you don’t cancel beforehand.

There’s ton more ways to upgrade your business space and/or personal office (and write it all off too), like with a new FlexiSpot 63-inch computer desk maybe? Or perhaps you’re more in need of basic items like this 15-foot 10-in-1 USB-C Surge Protector instead? You’ll find plenty of ways to add and boost your productivity and comfort as you work in our home goods hub, or for smarter upgrades that bring some artificial intelligence into the picture, check out our smart home hub.

HP OfficeJet 8015e Wireless Color All-in-One Printer:

6 MONTHS OF INSTANT INK INCLUDED WITH HP+ – Print up to 700 pages a month and get ink delivered only when you need it. After 6 months, monthly fee applies unless cancelled, and you’ll save up to 50% on ink.

INCLUDES HP+ SMART FEATURES – Activate HP+ to get advanced features for mobile printing, security, automatic updates and more. HP+ only works with an HP account, internet connection and Original HP Ink for the life of the printer.

BEST FOR SMALL BUSINESSES AND HOME OFFICES – Print professional-quality color documents like forms, reports, brochures and presentations

KEY FEATURES – Fast color print, copy and scan, plus 2-sided printing, mobile and wireless printing, and an auto document feeder

FAST PRINT SPEEDS – Print up to 18 pages per minute in black and 10 pages per minute in color

DUAL BAND WI-FI – Self-healing Wi-FiTM automatically detects and resolves connection issues

HP SMART APP – Print, scan and copy from your phone—from anywhere. Get additional advanced features with HP+.

