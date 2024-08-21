Check out JBL’s new spatial Tour PRO 3 buds with in-flight audio transmission and smart touchscreen case

After getting chance to go hands-on with JBL’s new Live Beam 3 ANC earbuds with the touchscreen charging case and Google Finder action, the brand is ready to officially unveil its new, more flagship version so to speak with the JBL Tour PRO 3. We did catch a glimpse of these at CES 2024 earlier this year, but JBL is now readying the launch of its new buds with the second-generation smart case next month.

JBL Tour PRO 3 with touchscreen case now set for release next month

The new JBL Tour PRO 3 at glance are pulling much of the standout features from the Live Beam 3 set, just in a more premium package with some bonus goodies. They land with JBL Spatial 360 with Head Tracking, True Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0, and a touchscreen-equipped Smart Charging Case as well.

Clearly the main draw for most folks here is going to be that touchscreen charging case – it certainly was for me on the Live Beam 3. It provides full control over the earbud features and you can even load up your own home screen images on it, but it also enables what JBL calls “Everywhere Entertainment” by way of its wireless audio transmitter functionality.

You know those in-flight and vehicle transmitters that you can wire in and then beam audio to your wireless headphones? That’s all built-in with the JBL Tour PRO 3.

Simply plug in the charging case for an instant and automatic connection to your earbuds. Better yet, the direct connection between case and earbuds is more stable, and lower latency, than Bluetooth, making it the perfect companion for gaming, calls, movies and music.

The new buds also land with full Auracast functionality so you can “share audio content with any Auracast-enabled device using” a dedicated button on the Smart Charging Case. If you didn’t read my review of the Live Beam 3, you’ll want to know the case provides “seamless control over music playback, call management, access to ID3 Tag, caller ID and media file information, and more without needing to access your phone.”

Speaking of the charging case, JBL says it features a 30% larger screen this time around on an overall smaller form-factor.

All of this joins support for Hi-Res certified wireless audio codec LDAC as well as the brand’s JBL Spatial 360 and Head Tracking technology and its latest adaptive noise cancellation – the ANC on the last set I tried out was quite good by the way.

The new JBL Tour PRO 3 come on black and latte colorways and are now set for release on September 22, 2024 at $299.99. Watch out for hands-on review coming soon.

