Razer’s Huntsman V2 Optical gaming keyboard with a wrist rest drops to $90 Amazon low (Reg. $160)

Amazon is now offering Razer’s Huntsman V2 Optical gaming keyboard for $89.99 shipped. This particular gaming keyboard with a $200 price tag has been fetching $130 in recent months, with a few drops to the $120 mark. Today’s 55% discount on its listed price knocks it $30 below its previous all-time low on Amazon. This is the first time this variant with fast linear optical switches has dropped below $100, marking the lowest price we have tracked for it. The same keyboard is also on sale directly from Razer at a higher $160 right now.

The variant of Razer Huntsman V2 keyboard discounted today comes with the brand’s linear optical switches, and it features sound dampening material for improved acoustics overall. This wired gaming keyboard offers an 8,000Hz polling rate for lower input latency, and it also comes with a wrist rest for a comfortable typing or gaming experience. The Huntsman V2 features a full-size layout complete with a numpad and function keys, and this one also comes with a multi-function dial and four media keys. Other highlights of this gaming keyboard include RGB lighting, pre-installed doubleshot PBT keycaps, and more.

If you are looking to pair this keyboard with a good gaming mouse, then check out ROCCAT’s Burst Pro mouse at $20, which is down from its usual price of $40. Also, be sure to stop by our PC gaming deals hub if you are shopping for more gaming gear on a budget.

Razer Huntsman V2 Optical gaming keyboard features:

RAZER LINEAR OPTICAL SWITCHES GEN-2 — Improved with sound dampeners for an even quieter typing experience, the smooth, consistent switches are now also more responsive with up to true 8000Hz polling rate for lower input latency

DOUBLESHOT PBT KEYCAPS — Harder and more durable than regular keycaps, these won’t wear down to a shiny finish and have labels which will never fade thanks to their doubleshot molding process

MULTI-FUNCTION DIGITAL DIAL AND 4 MEDIA KEYS — Configure them to pause, play, skip and tweak everything from brightness to volumethe ultimate convenience for enjoying your entertainment

ERGONOMIC WRIST REST — The sturdy wrist support perfectly aligns to the keyboard to relieve pressure on your wrists and feel less fatigued when gaming over long periods

HYBRID ON-BOARD MEMORY AND CLOUD STORAGE — Be match-ready regardless of the situation when you can save and activate up to 5 on-board memory profiles, while building a library of macros and settings to call upon with cloud storage

