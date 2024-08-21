Repurpose SSDs with SABRENT’s 2024 USB-C 20Gb/s enclosure down at $30 (Reg. $50)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSabrent
Reg. $50 $30

After just featuring the new UGREEN 20Gb/s model with a $30 launch deal, trusted seller Store4PC via Amazon is now offering the RGB-equipped SABRENT Rocket USB-C model that runs at the same speed for the same $29.99. Be sure to apply code 257Q7IWK at checkout to redeem the deal price. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $35. This model debuted on Amazon earlier this year as the brand’s latest, complete with a metal build, USB-C, speeds on par or better than just about all models in this price range, and onboard lighting. 

The SABRENT Rocket features a drive-cooling aluminum build that can handle both M.2 SATA and NVMe SSDs inside. Thanks to USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 support, it has twice the bandwidth of the usual 10Gb/s models while also being compatible with slower ports. 

This enclosure is designed for Windows, macOS, and Linux systems but will work with other USB-C host devices.

Enclosures like these can be a great way to repurpose the 2230/2242/2260/2280 SSDs you might already have laying around, but can also just be an effective way to setup a portable drive without having to pay some of the exorbitant prices we have been seeing this year in the portable SSD space. 

As we mentioned above, the new UGREEN model we featured recently is seeing a notable launch deal right now, landing it at the same $30 price tag. It too has a metal enclosure alongside a nearly identical feature set, but you won’t get the onboard lightning with this one. 

SABRENT Rocket USB-C SSD Enclosure features:

  • A Convenient Enclosure: The Rocket RGB USB-C 20Gbps M.2 SATA/NVMe SSD Enclosure has it all. It can handle both M.2 SATA and NVMe SSDs at up to 20Gbps while keeping your drive cool with its aluminum build. It also looks cool, thanks to RGB lighting.
  • Speed Demon: This enclosure breaks through the 10Gbps barrier to offer up to twice the bandwidth with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) connectivity. It’s also backward compatible with 5 and 10Gbps ports for extra flexibility, with UASP and TRIM support.
  • Always Versatile: Don’t end up with the wrong enclosure type for your SS. The EC-RGBG supports both M.2 SATA and M.2 NVMe SSDs. This includes compatibility with all of the popular M.2 form factors: 2230/2242/2260/2280. One less thing to worry about!

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Sabrent

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

UGREEN’s new 20Gb/s metal M.2 SSD Enclosure surfa...
SK hynix’s 1TB flash drive-sized 1,000MB/s Portab...
SanDisk’s metal 1TB Luxe flash drive has it all w...
Android game and app price drops: Heirs of the Kings, S...
Add this tiny 30W USB-C GaN charger to your EDC at just...
OneAir Elite finds you the cheapest flights, hotels, mo...
Score some effectively FREE Uber and Uber Eats money to...
1, 2, 3 – GO! LEGO officially reveals six new Mar...
Load more...
Show More Comments