Ring just debuted its next-gen smart Battery Doorbell with new push-pin mounting and head-to-toe video

Today, Amazon’s Ring brand is introducing the latest addition to its smart home video doorbell lineup with what is essentially the 3rd generation All-new Ring Battery Doorbell. After what felt like a bit of a hiatus in terms of new releases, the Ring brand has been, at least, somewhat steadily delivering some new gear across 2024, first with its “most advanced” rechargeable battery doorbell yet with Bird’s Eye View and then the new smart integrated pan-tilt camera. But now it’s on to its latest Ring Battery Doorbell that lands at under half the price of the pro model.

The All-new Ring Battery Doorbell arrives with head-to-toe views

Today’s launch ushers in a new iteration of Ring’s best-selling doorbell, according to what we have been told. The new model lands with a similar footprint and overall design, but with better battery life and a host of other new features.

First up, Ring says the new 3rd generation model delivers up to 23% longer battery life than the previous model (“based on commonly used settings”) alongside expanded visual coverage.

The new Head-to-Toe Video feature is landing in its entry-level solution for the fist time with this new model – it provides a 150-degree by 150-degree field of view allowing customers, as the name suggests, to see visitors from head-to-toe. This is apparently provides a 66% taller view than the previous version.

It also sounds like it’s going to be even easier to install this time around. The new Push-Pin Mount design not only helps with installation but also when it comes time to recharge its internal battery – there’s no power cables needed here. It sounds a lot like the wall mount needs to be installed traditionally, but once it is, you can simply “push to securely attach the doorbell to the wall mount, and when it’s time to recharge the battery, customers can easily release the doorbell from the mount by inserting a new push-pin tool.”

All of this joins Ring’s usual bevy of features, including beaming live views of your front porch to your smartphone alongside “motion detection with customizable motion zones and real-time alerts, Live View, and the ability to talk to anyone on the other end of the doorbell anytime with Two-Way Talk.”

The All-new Ring Battery Doorbell is now available for pre-order at $99.99, or $130 under the price of the pro model, ahead of release on September 4, 2024.

