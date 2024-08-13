Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 orders, Best Buy offers ‘Google Pixel 9 phones as low as $0’

And as expected Amazon has follows suit with the gift card offers, just like Best Buy and the Google Store:

***Note: You might need to add the items directly to your cart (for now) from this page to checkout.

Okay, so the Google Pixel 9 preorder deals are flying now. The Google Store offers we detailed already the second they went live are indeed solid, especially if you have some gear to trade-in, but for some, the bonus Google Store credit that comes along with your purchase can be hit or miss. Best Buy is now offering the unlocked Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold at the same prices as the Google Store but with its own gift cards to the tune of as much as $350! You can see all of the models and deals right here and we will detail them below for you.

Score FREE Best Buy credit with Google Pixel 9 preorders

Best Buy is actually offering the new “Google Pixel 9 phones as low as $0” with qualifying trade-ins – that’s even more than the Google Store.

However, even if you don’t have any gear to trade-in you can land the same credit as Google is offering, but you can spend it on anything Best Buy sells!

Some folks just aren’t going to put as much weight in the value Google Store credit comes with, and that’s where Best Buy comes in. This is the sort of credit that, at least for me, is infinitely more useable and practical, considering you can purchase a massive number of things with it, be it a new laptop, a smart TV, or a fridge for that matter, onto of a million other things.

For a complete breakdown of what’s new with the new Pixel 9 devices, our experts over at 9to5Google have everything you need to know:

And here are all of the pre-order deal offers now live across the new Pixel gear, including the smartphones, earbuds, and the Pixel Watch 3:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!