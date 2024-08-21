Score some effectively FREE Uber and Uber Eats money today with these discounted gift cards

Justin Kahn -
Best BuyNeweggUber
15% off $90
Uber deals

We are big fans of gift cards around here, the discounted sort of course, as any avid 9to5Toys reader will know. For some, gift cards are just an easy, or potentially even less than thoughtful gift to grab someone, but others, like us, can find some serious value in them. Don’t get me wrong you can buy me some gift cards anytime if you want, digital or otherwise, but where the real value of these things come in is when you buy them on sale for yourself to score deals on otherwise full price items. Today’s Uber gift card offers are a great example. If you can see yourself spending any money at all on rides or food delivers in the next few months, you might as well as score some essentially free credit first. 

Over at Newegg, you’ll find $100 Uber gift cards on sale for $90 with free email delivery. That will effectively net you $100 in free credit to spend on Uber for rides and food. So if you were ever going to spend $100 or $200 or more on there, accumulated across rides and meal deliveries over the next few months, you might as well score some free credit before you do so. 

The Uber cards today are also joined by a couple offers on Google Play and Instacart cards too:

And while we are on the subject of gift cards, Best Buy Tech Fest sale we details earlier this week and in more detail this morning is now throwing in a FREE $25 Best Buy credit on purchase of $250 or more. Scope it out right here

Uber gift card details:

  • Redeemable via the Uber or Uber Eats app within the U.S. in cities where Uber or Uber Eats is available
  • The card is not redeemable outside the U.S.
  • “Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message
  • Print Card or Store to Google Pay / Apple Wallet

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

Newegg

Uber

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Earbuds

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Amazon now offering up to $350 gift cards on Pixel 9 or...
Dragon Age Veilguard preorder deals: Score a FREE Best ...
Add this tiny 30W USB-C GaN charger to your EDC at just...
Repurpose SSDs with SABRENT’s 2024 USB-C 20Gb/s e...
OneAir Elite finds you the cheapest flights, hotels, mo...
1, 2, 3 – GO! LEGO officially reveals six new Mar...
Motorola’s unlocked 256GB 2023 razr+ flip phone i...
Just $8 scores this multi-angle aluminum foldable stand...
Load more...
Show More Comments