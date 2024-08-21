Score some effectively FREE Uber and Uber Eats money today with these discounted gift cards

We are big fans of gift cards around here, the discounted sort of course, as any avid 9to5Toys reader will know. For some, gift cards are just an easy, or potentially even less than thoughtful gift to grab someone, but others, like us, can find some serious value in them. Don’t get me wrong you can buy me some gift cards anytime if you want, digital or otherwise, but where the real value of these things come in is when you buy them on sale for yourself to score deals on otherwise full price items. Today’s Uber gift card offers are a great example. If you can see yourself spending any money at all on rides or food delivers in the next few months, you might as well as score some essentially free credit first.

Over at Newegg, you’ll find $100 Uber gift cards on sale for $90 with free email delivery. That will effectively net you $100 in free credit to spend on Uber for rides and food. So if you were ever going to spend $100 or $200 or more on there, accumulated across rides and meal deliveries over the next few months, you might as well score some free credit before you do so.

The Uber cards today are also joined by a couple offers on Google Play and Instacart cards too:

$100 Instacart gift card for $85

$100 Google Play Gift Card + $10 Best Buy credit

And while we are on the subject of gift cards, Best Buy Tech Fest sale we details earlier this week and in more detail this morning is now throwing in a FREE $25 Best Buy credit on purchase of $250 or more. Scope it out right here.

Uber gift card details:

Redeemable via the Uber or Uber Eats app within the U.S. in cities where Uber or Uber Eats is available

The card is not redeemable outside the U.S.

“Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message

Print Card or Store to Google Pay / Apple Wallet

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!