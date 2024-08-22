Land this half TB Samsung PRO Plus 180MB/s microSD card down at $40, more from $16

Samsung is now offering its latest 512GB PRO Plus microSD Memory Card down at $39.99 shipped. This deal is also live at Amazon. This model and capacity carries a regular price tag at $76 directly from Samsung, but it has more recently been fetching between $50 and $57 as of late at Amazon. We did see it drop to $35 a couple times this year, but today’s deal is the lowest price we have tracked in several months. You’ll also find the 128GB and 256GB models on sale for $20.99 and $26.99 directly from Samsung and at Amazon as well.

Outside of the more pricey PRO Ultimate lineup, you’re looking at the some of the fastest Samsung microSD cards at up to 180MB/s. They work nicely with everything from your on-the-go gaming rig, to your smart camera setup at home, or just when going out into the field to capture footage. They sport U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds joined by A2 app-loading tech alongside the brand’s six-proof protection against water, X-rays, extreme temperature, magnetic environments, and more.

Hit up our hands-on review for a closer look at the user experience, and then check out the rest of the Samsung microSD deals we are tracking this week below:

Samsung PRO Plus microSD features:

Capture seamless 4K videos on your compatible phone or drone, while expanded storage gives you the freedom to play more high-performance, intensive games on your tablet or gaming device. Fast U3, Class 10 rated read/write speeds up to 180/130MB/s let you shoot more photos faster and transfer with ease; 4K videos look sharp with UHS-I, V30 rated speed and A2 rating provides more storage for apps and games. Huge capacities of 128GB, 256GB and 512GB give you plenty of storage space; Shoot as many long takes and high-resolution photos as you want, or load up on apps and media; Now you’ve got the room.

