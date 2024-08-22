Add this 30W Anker USB-C 2-port charger to your car for just $9 today

You can now head over to Anker’s official storefront on Amazon and snag its 30W 2-port USB-C Car Charger for $8.99 Prime shipped. Folks without a Prime membership can dodge the shipping fee by checking out with items worth $35 or more. Regularly $14, this 2-port car charger is now down $5 from its usual going rate on Amazon, dropping back to the lowest price we have tracked for it. Continue reading to learn more about this car charger.

With 30W of total output, this Anker car charger is ready to quickly top up your iPhone 15 or other smartphones when you’re on the go. It sports a USB-C and a USB-A port, both of which can be used simultaneously to power, say, your smartphone and its accessory. Both ports top out at 12W each when they’re charging together, so keep that in mind. It may not have a ton of ports like many other car chargers, but this Anker charger makes up for it with its compact form factor.

If you want to pick up a portable power bank for when you’re out and about, then check out Baseus’ 5,200mAh Power Bank Mini at $10, down from its usual price of $30. There’s also Shargeek’s 140W 20,000mAh power bank at $99 for those who are looking for something beefier. It sports a transparent shell and is down from its usual price of $116.

Anker 30W 2-port Car Charger features:

A Leap in Charging Speed: Ideal for rapidly powering up iPhone 15 / 15 Pro, the high-powered 30W USB-C port offers a charging speed that’s 3 times faster than standard 5W chargers.

Miniature Size, Maximum Power: With ultra-compact dimensions, this car charger is designed to fit in the smallest of spaces while providing exceptional charging capability.

Dual-Device Charging Made Easy: Power two phones simultaneously via the USB-C and USB-A ports, providing a practical solution for multiple device owners.

Maximize Device Protection: Our exclusive MultiProtect technology offers over-voltage, under-voltage, over-current, over-temperature protection, and intelligent power allocation for safe, fast, and efficient charging.

